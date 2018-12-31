TAMPA, Fla. — For Iowa, success against a talent-filled Mississippi State defense begins in a familiar place.
The Hawkeyes will first work to establish the run in Tuesday’s 11 a.m. Outback Bowl match-up and Mekhi Sargent is prepared to move Iowa forward one step at a time.
“He’s getting better by the week,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said. “We have three good backs and all of them are capable of doing the job. Mekhi, from just getting here in June, he’s come a long way.’’
The journey from junior college transfer to starting running back and leading rusher on a Big Ten bowl team has been quite a ride for the 5-foot-10, 210-pound sophomore who will have plenty of support in the stands at Raymond James Stadium.
It’s a seven-hour drive from his hometown of Key West, Fla., but this is as close to a home game as Sargent may have during his collegiate career.
His mother, Yolanda Gardner, arrived in town on Sunday and had some time to spend with her son following Iowa’s trip to the Outback Bowl’s annual beach day in nearby Clearwater Beach.
His father Donald, who hasn’t seen his son play since high school, is scheduled to make the trek, as well, arriving on game day.
Sargent had to get his hands on 13 tickets for other family members and friends, along with a few former teachers and coaches from Key West who plan to be here to support Sargent.
“It’s going to be a special game,’’ he said.
His mother attended the Iowa-Northwestern game at Kinnick Stadium in November, but this will be the first time his father – the man who first put a football in his son’s hands – has had a chance to watch him in person in four years.
“I just want to show him what I’ve grown into, what kind of football player I am,’’ Sargent said.
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz appreciates the kind of football player Sargent is working to become.
“He takes coaching, responds to coaching and he has a real attitude of gratitude about every day because he has been some places where it wasn’t so easy,’’ Ferentz said.
It won’t be easy against 18th-ranked Mississippi State and a defense that ranks ninth in the nation in defending the run, limiting opponents to 104.2 yards per game on the ground.
Only one of the Bulldogs’ opponents during an 8-4 season has rushed for more than 150 yards.
“The more we can grind away at them, four, five yards at a time, the more that will open things up for the entire offense,’’ Stanley said. “That’s the approach we take every week. It won’t change now. That’s who we are.’’
Sargent has become part of who Iowa is when it runs the football.
Growing up in the southernmost point of the continental United States in a resort city that is easy for college recruiters to bypass, Sargent was a three-time all-state selection in Florida as a high school back.
He rushed for 2,094 yards on 171 carries and scored 27 touchdowns as a senior at Key West, numbers that still didn’t attract many suitors.
That led Sargent to Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, where Scott Strohmeier’s program is known for the way it develops talent.
That caught Sargent’s attention.
“It was an opportunity to get to where I wanted to be,’’ he said.
Sargent packed his backs, bought a winter coat and headed north.
After redshirting as a freshman at Iowa Western, Sargent earned All-America honors in his only season at the junior college level. He rushed for 1,449 yards on 205 carries in 10 games there, catching the eye of Iowa assistant Kelvin Bell during a junior college bowl game.
That led to a scholarship offer and in June, Sargent accepted the chance to join the Hawkeyes over an offer from Louisville.
As initial starter Ivory Kelly-Martin battled injuries and Toren Young found success when a power back was needed, Sargent quietly worked his way up the depth chart.
His 121-yard rushing performance at Illinois and a 173-yard effort the following week in a regular-season finale win over Nebraska are the only two 100-yard games collected by Iowa backs this season.
They helped lead the Hawkeyes to the 80-degree warmth Sargent has appreciated on the practice field since returning to his home state last Wednesday.
“It feels amazing out here. I’ve been in the cold for so long. I’m excited to be back home,’’ Sargent said. “I haven’t been in Florida since I was in high school so it’s good to be back.’’
