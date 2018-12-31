TAMPA, Fla. — Iowa’s offensive line has the respect of Mississippi State All-American noseguard Jeffery Simmons.
Preparing to face the Hawkeyes in Tuesday’s Outback Bowl, he sees the Hawkeyes as one of the more physical offensive fronts the Bulldogs have faced during their 8-4 season.
“They’re tough. You see that on tape, the way they control things,’’ Simmons said. “They’re big, they come off the ball well and they’ll test us on every snap. As a defensive lineman, these are the games you love to be in.’’
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound junior who announced 10 days ago that he will forego his senior season of eligibility and declare for the 2019 NFL draft said the consistency in the performance of the Hawkeyes’ front five separates Iowa from a number of opponents Mississippi State has faced.
“Lot of respect for the way they play the game,’’ Simmons said. “They seem to like to play the way we do.’’
The Bulldogs are among the nation’s defensive elite, ranking in the top 10 in the country against both the pass and the run in addition to leading the nation in limiting opponents to 12 points per game.
Simmons believes that success starts with the work put in by Mississippi State’s defensive front.
“We do our job,’’ he said. “Everybody on the back end, they do, too. We play with a little bit of swagger, play it the way you have to play if you want to be a great defense.’’
That swagger won’t be worth a thing at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
At least that’s how Simmons sees it. He said execution will determine the outcome in the match-up of two veteran bowl teams.
“This won’t be about who has the most talent. It’s football,’’ Simmons said. “It doesn’t matter if you are in the SEC or the Big Ten. There will still be 11 guys on each side of the field. It’s all about playing ball, who is interested in being here and who wants it the most.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.