TAMPA, Fla. – Kirk Ferentz doesn’t expect Noah Fant’s decision to forego playing in Tuesday’s Outback Bowl and declare for the NFL draft to change the look of the Iowa offense.
The Hawkeye football coach said Thursday usage of double tight end sets will continue to be a part of who the Hawkeyes are, although he said the loss of Fant will likely change the frequency of how often that look is used.
“It’s no different than if a player is injured,’’ Ferentz said following the Hawkeyes’ practice Thursday at the University of Tampa. “You look at what you think you are going to have going into a game and you never know until you get to the game and then you try to balance things.’’
Nate Wieting is listed as the back-up to John Mackey Award winner T.J. Hockenson on Iowa’s depth chart for Tuesday’s 11 a.m. game against Mississippi State and Ferentz isn’t discounting the possibility of other players figuring into the mix as well.
“We’ll change our personnel groups (without Fant) a little bit, certainly. The percentages will change, but we still have two tight ends on the field,’’ Ferentz said. “That won’t come out of our playbook, but it might alter our percentages a little bit.’’
Ferentz likes the depth Iowa has at the position where Wieting and Drew Cook have seen late-season playing time. Injured Shaun Beyer isn’t expected to be available.
He said the situation could lead to expanded opportunities for other players.
“The receivers are doing a good job, so if we’re out there in a three-wide receiver set, we feel good about those guys and just try to be smart about what we plan,’’ Ferentz said.
Fant is Iowa’s third-leading receiver with 39 catches for 519 yards. Hockenson leads the team with 46 receptions, while Wieting has caught two passes and has played in 11 games.
LATE ARRIVALS: Iowa arrived in Tampa on Wednesday afternoon as scheduled, but getting to the bowl site has been a challenge for Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs had mechanical issues with the plane that was scheduled to transport the team to Tampa on Wednesday and ultimately plans to travel that day were scrapped.
Coaches were able to travel in a smaller plane, but Mississippi State had to push back its scheduled practice time on Thursday to late afternoon to accommodate makeshift travel arrangements.
The location for a planned interview session was changed from the practice area at Tampa Jesuit High School to the team’s hotel early Thursday evening.
ALL QUIET: Hockenson repeated Thursday that his focus remains solely on the preparing for Outback Bowl and not whether he will follow Fant in declaring for this year’s NFL draft.
Hockenson was one of several Hawkeyes to seek input from the NFL Draft Advisory Board.
Ferentz said all of the players heard back from the board by last week, but he isn’t expecting any decisions one way or the other to be announced before the bowl.
“We’re just thinking about the game right now, Mississippi State,’’ Ferentz said.
STARING POINT: One thing hasn’t changed as the Hawkeyes work toward their New Year’s Day match-up against an 8-4 opponent that leads in the nation defensively in allowing 12 points per game.
Hockenson said Iowa’s game will start with the run.
“The run game sets up the passing every game,’’ Hockenson said. “Mississippi State has a good team. They have great linemen, a great secondary, great linebackers. They’re a good defense.’’
SITTING OUT: Cedrick Lattimore, part of Iowa’s rotation at defensive tackle, watched Thursday’s practice in street clothes.
“He has a little soft tissue stuff. We hope to have him out there (Friday),’’ Ferentz said. “He is supposed to be. He was moving around pretty well.’’
