TAMPA, Fla. — T.J. Hockenson expected both the double teams and the questions that followed his performance in Tuesday’s Outback Bowl.
The Iowa sophomore shook off the defensive attention being delivered by Mississippi State and inquiries about what may be next for the Mackey Award-winning tight end.
Hockenson said following the Hawkeyes’ 27-22 victory over the 18th-rated Bulldogs that he is “95 percent sure’’ he knows whether he will declare for this year’s NFL draft or return for his junior season with the Hawkeyes.
He’s just not ready to announce that choice publicly.
“It will all come out in the next few days,’’ Hockenson said. “I want to take some time and spend with my family, think things through and make sure than I’m making the right decision. I have an idea of how it will play out. I’m just not quite there yet.’’
With fellow all-Big Ten tight end Noah Fant already leaving the team and declaring for the draft, Hockenson drew additional defensive attention from the Bulldogs.
“I expected to get doubled all day and they didn’t make anything easy for me,’’ Hockenson said. “We have other good receivers and if they’re going to be all over me, throw the ball to the open guy. It makes sense.’’
Hockenson’s first targets of the day came at a critical time Tuesday.
Jake Gervase had just intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it 28 yards in the fourth quarter when Nate Stanley opened the drive by hitting Hockenson for gains of 20 and 22 yards.
The receptions led Iowa on a six-play drive that ended with a 40-yard Miguel Recinos field goal and provided Iowa with its winning margin.
FAMILIAR SITE: When A.J. Epenesa stripped the ball away from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald and forced a second-quarter fumble, Chauncey Golston knew what to do.
It was the third time this season that Golston recovered a fumble that Epenesa forced, repeating a scenario that played out in early season games against Northern Illinois and Iowa State.
“I know A.J. is always going to be around, making plays,’’ Golston said. “I stick close to him because you never know when an opportunity might come your way.’’
Epenesa said Golston deserves some of the credit for the play that led Iowa to its second touchdown in a span of 53 seconds and sent the Hawkeyes on their way to a 17-6 halftime lead.
“He’s always pushing all of us, run faster, work harder,’’ Epenesa said. “He’s helped make this defense what it is.’’
THE LEAP: Gervase made a leap into the grandstand following the game to celebrate with family and friends.
He at first waved but then went for it, hoisted over the eight-foot wall and into the stands.
“I wasn’t going to do it, but then I thought, what is Coach (Kirk) Ferentz going to do, put me on the bottom of the depth chart?’’ the senior said. “I figured this once I could do it and have some fun.’’
DEEP THOUGHTS: Nate Stanley’s 75-yard touchdown pass to Nick Easley in the second quarter was the longest pass of Stanley’s college career and the longest reception for Easley in his two seasons at Iowa.
Stanley’s previous best was a 70-yard pass in Iowa’s 2017 game at Kinnick Stadium against Penn State. His longest pass play – and the longest play of any type by the Hawkeyes this season – was a 65-yard pass to Noah Fant at Purdue.
The 75-yard pass to Easley was also Iowa’s longest pass play in the 32 bowls the Hawkeyes have played, topping the previous long of 66 yards on a pass from Matt Rodgers to Danan Hughes in the 1991 Rose Bowl.
RECORD DAY: Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Mississippi State’s Tucker Day worked their way into the Outback Bowl record book.
Smith-Marsette set a bowl record with 150 kick return yards, breaking the previous record of 147 set by Carlos Snow of Ohio State in 1992, while Day’s punt average of 50.4 topped the old bowl record of 50.1 established by Mike Sadler of Michigan State in 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.