TAMPA, Fla. — Outback Bowl participants had a chance to get take a break Saturday when Busch Gardens hosted players and coaches from Iowa and Mississippi State.
For two Hawkeyes from Bettendorf, the chance to feed the giraffes on a safari-like trek turned into a family affair.
Sophomore offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger and junior defensive lineman Jack Kallenberger were among players chosen to participate in a unique experience at the theme park.
“It was a pretty cool deal,’’ Mark Kallenberger said. “To raise your hand up and have the giraffe come down and eat lettuce right out of it, that’s something I’ve never experienced before.’’
Jack Kallenberger said a handful of Hawkeyes were invited to participated in the behind-the-scenes experience.
They joined Brandon Smith, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Chauncey Golston, Devonte Young and A.J. Epenesa on the back of an elevated truck driven into an area where giraffes roam, approaching the vehicles.
Busch Gardens staff members instructed the players how to feed the animals.
“I almost got licked,’’ Smith said. “I was holding the lettuce too low and the giraffe came down to get it. That was a little crazy.’’
But, it was an experience the Hawkeyes won’t forget.
“Who gets to do something like this? It’s a special deal, getting a chance to feed the giraffes like that and do something like this with my brother and our teammates,’’ Jack Kallenberger said.
The Hawkeyes were also given the VIP treatment on one of the park’s rides, the Falcon’s Fury, but both Kallenberger brothers and Golston were unable to participate because of a height restriction.
Smith-Marsette and Smith coaxed running backs coach Derrick Foster to join them on the attraction, which lifts riders 335 feet into the air, tips them forward and then drops them back to the ground.
“That was wild,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “It was a good time, though.’’
The event is one of several the Hawkeyes have participated in at the bowl site.
Second-team kicker Caleb Shudak edged Smith for top honors at a bowling event Iowa and Mississippi State players participated in on Friday night and today, both teams are headed to Clearwater Beach as part of the bowl’s annual beach day.
“We’re having a great experience, doing and seeing a lot, but the best is yet to come when we get the win on New Year’s Day,’’ Jack Kallenberger said. “That will be the most fun of all.’’
