CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. – Iowa football players traded pads for flip flops and swim shorts Sunday, wading into the Gulf of Mexico and mingling with Hawkeye fans at the Outback Bowl Beach Day.
Under sun-filled skies and with temperatures touching 80 degrees along the white sands of Clearwater Beach, the Hawkeyes joined their opponents in Tuesday’s 11 a.m. game, Mississippi State, in enjoying a break from preparation to have a little fun.
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs were among players tossing a football around in the water, while teammates signed autographs, posed for pictures near a giant sand sculpture and had a chance to chat with family and friends who arrived early for the game.
“This is a great chance to get to meet the guys, talk to them and see them having some fun with the rest of us,’’ fan Teresa Lassman of Davenport said.
“I’ve participated in the Ladies Football Academy in the past and just like at that, you get a real idea of who the guys are. This is a lot of fun and the weather, it couldn’t be better.’’
Above-normal temperatures and near-perfect late December weather had organizers estimating that the crowd was above the anticipated 5,000 people who typically attend the event.
Players and fans were treated to performances by marching bands and spirit squads from both Iowa and Mississippi State, enjoy skydivers, live music, a tug-of-war between cheerleaders from both schools and participate in a pie-eating contest.
Fans of the Hawkeyes opponent, known for ringing cowbells throughout their team’s games, got in a little practice Sunday when the Mississippi State band performed.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead each spoke to the crowd and Ferentz, who has led the Hawkeyes to six Outback Bowl appearances since 2003, was presented a key to the city of Clearwater Beach by mayor George Cretekos.
“What a beautiful day. Our players are enjoying the experience and hopefully not getting too much sun,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ve had a good week of preparation and less than 48 hours away from kickoff, we’re getting ready to play an outstanding opponent.’’
Ferentz thanked Iowa fans for turning out in large numbers, and offered them some advice as well.
“Have a good time, but don’t break curfew,’’ Ferentz said, eliciting a cheer from the gathering.
Lassman was attending her second Outback Bowl and said events such as the beach outing make the event unique.
“It’s a fun event, one of the best I’ve been to at a bowl game,’’ she said. “You can come and go as you please and it’s just a good time, being on a beach in December.
The experience was a first for Barb Riggan of Kalona, Iowa, the grandmother of Hawkeye defensive lineman Levi Duwa.
“I wouldn’t necessarily consider myself a big football fan, but I’m a big fan of my grandson and we’re here to cheer him on,’’ Riggan said. “This has been a really nice day.’’
The warm weather was welcomed by fans as well.
“I’ll trade 80 degrees for the 18 it is back home,’’ fan Jane Koppen of Lakota, Iowa said. “This has been a good time, getting a chance to be out here with family and friends and be around other fans. We’re all getting ready for a big game on Tuesday.’’
