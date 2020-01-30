No. 15 Maryland gets past No. 18 Iowa

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Luka Garza was asked recently what he would do to stop him if he was an opposing team.
The Big Ten’s leading scorer didn’t hesitate: “I’d try to get me in foul trouble,’’ he said.
Maybe the Maryland Terrapins were listening.
Garza spent much of the night on the bench in foul trouble and Maryland’s Anthony Cowan recovered from one of the worst games of his career to have perhaps his best as the 15th-ranked Terrapins hammered out an 82-72 victory over the No. 18 Hawkeyes on Thursday night at the Xfinity Center.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Iowa (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten), which faces another major test Sunday when it hosts No. 19 Illinois.
Garza still managed to score 21 points but he played only 25 minutes. He grabbed only four rebounds — his second lowest total of the season — and eight of his points came in the final minute-and-a-half, after the game was pretty much decided.
The Iowa star was outshone by the 6-foot Cowan, a two-time All-Big Ten pick who struggled in an earlier 67-49 loss to Iowa, and by Maryland big man Jalen Smith.
Cowan, who was 2 for 10 from the field in that Jan. 10 defeat, finished with a career-high 31 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists this time.
“He’s virtually impossible to keep in front of you,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “You’ve got to be in the gaps. It has to be sort of a collective effort. You’ve got a chance if he’s missing jumpers but when he’s hitting shots it’s really difficult.’’
Smith added 18 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocked shots for Maryland (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten).
“We were lucky that Garza got into foul trouble,’’ Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said in a postgame television interview. “They still got to 72 (points) … But we got our offense going the last 28 minutes of the game and Anthony Cowan was just terrific.’’
Despite foul trouble by Garza, Ryan Kriener and Connor McCaffery, the Hawkeyes stayed close to the Terrapins much of the way. They trailed by only a 38-37 score after Kriener scored inside early in the second half and they had a chance to take the lead just seconds later.
CJ Fredrick drove to the hoop on a fast break but had his shot blocked by Darryl Morsell. Joe Wieskamp missed a follow-up attempt and Cowan ended up scoring a fast-break layup at the other end.
That kicked off a 10-2 scoring run that finished with Morsell’s no-look pass to Anthony Wiggins for a layup, making it 48-39 with 14 minutes, 9 seconds remaining.
Wieskamp, who finished with 17 points, led a charge that help the Hawkeyes get back to within three points on two different occasions, but a 10-0 Maryland run that included 3-pointers by Wiggins and Eric Ayala pushed the margin to 62-49 with 6:24 to go.
Iowa never got closer than seven the rest of the way.
The Hawkeyes got off to a good start as Wieskamp and Fredrick each made a pair of 3-point field goals in the early minutes.
But Garza picked up two fouls in the first five minutes and his backup, Ryan Kriener, also picked up his second foul when he was called for a technical after scoring on a putback with 10:39 to go in the half.
With both their big men on the bench in foul trouble for most of the remainder of the half, the Iowa offense stagnated, missing six straight shots in one stretch.
They still only trailed 34-30 at the half but Garza collected his third personal when he and Smith were called for a double foul with 15:32 to go and the Iowa big man picked up his fourth foul when he hit Smith in the face whole jostling for position under the basket with 7:55 to go.
“We’re a different team with Luka,’’ McCaffery said. “The more he’s out there, the better we are.’’
Fredrick added 12 points for Iowa, which shot only 36.2 percent from the field. It is the Hawkeyes’ second lowest percentage of the season behind the 33.3 percent they shot Monday in a victory over Wisconsin.