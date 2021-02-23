No. 8 Maryland torches Iowa

The Terrapins’ 5-6 senior finished with 29 points, hitting 9-of-10 shots from 3-point range and 10 of the 11 looks she had during the game, an effort Miller complemented with a 27-point performance.

“When a team is shooting it that well, they’re all match-up problems,’’ Bluder said.

Iowa outscored Maryland by two points over the final three quarters and did put up 93 points on the road, about the only bright spots Bluder could find in a rough midday road test for her young team.

The 111 points scored by the Terrapins were the second most allowed in a game by the Hawkeyes in the 47-year history of the program, trailing only the 112 points Iowa surrendered in a 59-point loss to Grand View on Dec. 10, 1975.

The previous top-scoring effort by an NCAA Division I program against Iowa was 105 points scored by Notre Dame during the 2018-19 season.

“We all have a lot to learn from this,’’ said Iowa center Monika Czinano, who hit all eight shots she attempted as part of a 17-point game.

With a Thursday game against 12th-ranked Michigan next up, Czinano said the Hawkeyes must move forward quickly.