No. 5 Iowa opens with a rout

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza had 26 points and 10 rebounds and No. 5 Iowa opened the season with a 97-67 victory over North Carolina Central on Wednesday.

Garza, the Big Ten player of the year last season and the lone unanimous selection on the preseason AP All-America team, had his 17th consecutive game of 20 points or more.

The senior center had just four points in the first 10 1/2 minutes before the Hawkeyes took control with a 20-2 run near the end of the first half. He had six of Iowa’s final nine points in the run.

The Hawkeyes, with all five starters back from a team that was 20-11 last season, trailed for the first six minutes.

Redshirt freshman forward Patrick McCaffery, the son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, had 16 points. He played in two games last season before health issues sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Freshman Keegan Murray added 12 points, and CJ Fredrick had 10.

CJ Keyser led North Carolina Central with 15 points. Nicolas Fennell had 12.

