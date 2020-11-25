 Skip to main content
No. 5 Iowa opens with a rout
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL | IOWA 97, NC CENTRAL 67

No. 5 Iowa opens with a rout

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza had 26 points and 10 rebounds and No. 5 Iowa opened the season with a 97-67 victory over North Carolina Central on Wednesday.

Garza, the Big Ten player of the year last season and the lone unanimous selection on the preseason AP All-America team, had his 17th consecutive game of 20 points or more.

The senior center had just four points in the first 10 1/2 minutes before the Hawkeyes took control with a 20-2 run near the end of the first half. He had six of Iowa’s final nine points in the run.

The Hawkeyes, with all five starters back from a team that was 20-11 last season, trailed for the first six minutes.

Redshirt freshman forward Patrick McCaffery, the son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, had 16 points. He played in two games last season before health issues sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Freshman Keegan Murray added 12 points, and CJ Fredrick had 10.

CJ Keyser led North Carolina Central with 15 points. Nicolas Fennell had 12.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS:

Coaches and managers for both teams wore masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bench area consisted of four rows of seats. Iowa’s players and coaches had assigned seats.

NUNGE’S FATHER:

Iowa was without sophomore forward Jack Nunge. Nunge’s father, Mark, an emergency services physician in Newburgh, Indiana, died Saturday. A moment of silence was held before the game. Jack Nunge missed most of last season with a knee injury.

BIG PICTURE:

Iowa looked sluggish early, trailing for the first six minutes. A strong opening game for Patrick McCaffery means more frontcourt depth for the Hawkeyes. North Carolina Central had to pause workouts last week because of a positive COVID-19 test, but the Eagles led early in the game before fading at the end of the first half.

UP NEXT: Both teams get a second game in this multi-team event. North Carolina Central plays Southern on Thursday, and Iowa plays Southern on Friday.

Iowa 97, NC Central 67

NC CENTRAL (0-1) -- Kabeya 1-2 0-0 2, Fennell 5-10 2-2 12, Moultrie 3-7 0-0 9, Palmer 3-8 1-2 7, J.Perkins 1-5 5-6 7, Keyser 6-15 2-2 15, Graves 2-4 2-2 8, Melvin 1-1 1-3 3, Ayetey 2-3 0-0 4, Wright 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 13-17 67.

IOWA (1-0) -- Garza 11-14 4-4 26, Bohannon 2-8 0-0 6, Fredrick 3-5 1-1 10, C.McCaffery 1-2 0-0 3, Wieskamp 2-4 5-6 9, P.McCaffery 5-10 5-8 16, Ke.Murray 4-10 2-2 12, Toussaint 1-2 0-0 3, Ulis 0-0 5-6 5, T.Perkins 2-4 0-0 4, Kr.Murray 1-4 0-0 2, Ash 0-1 0-0 0, Ogundele 0-1 1-2 1, Baer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 23-29 97.

Halftime—Iowa 44-29. 3-Point Goals—NC Central 6-19 (Moultrie 3-6, Graves 2-3, Keyser 1-2, Fennell 0-1, Wright 0-2, Palmer 0-5), Iowa 10-30 (Fredrick 3-5, Ke.Murray 2-6, Bohannon 2-7, Toussaint 1-1, C.McCaffery 1-2, P.McCaffery 1-4, Ash 0-1, Garza 0-1, Kr.Murray 0-1, Wieskamp 0-2). Fouled Out—Kabeya, Ayetey. Rebounds—NC Central 24 (Fennell 7), Iowa 44 (Garza 10). Assists—NC Central 13 (J.Perkins 4), Iowa 20 (C.McCaffery 4). Total Fouls—NC Central 24, Iowa 16.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
College football: Hawkeyes send Nittany Lions to 0-5
Iowa

College football: Hawkeyes send Nittany Lions to 0-5

  • Updated

The two Iowa defensive linemen wrapped their arms around Nittany Lions passes in the fourth quarter Saturday, helping coach Kirk Ferentz reach a milestone as the Hawkeyes celebrated a 41-21 victory at Beaver Stadium that left Penn State 0-5 for the first time in 134 seasons of football.

+2
Ferentz joins elite company in Big Ten with win over Penn State
Iowa

Ferentz joins elite company in Big Ten with win over Penn State

  • Updated

The 22nd-year Iowa football coach who grew up watching Penn State football teams as youth in his family’s Pittsburgh area home became just the fourth coach in Big Ten history to win 100 conference games when the Hawkeyes earned a 41-21 victory Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

+2
College men's basketball: Hawkeyes release 2020-21 schedule
Iowa

College men's basketball: Hawkeyes release 2020-21 schedule

  • Updated

The No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes will open the season at home next Wednesday with a game against North Carolina Central and will play five other home games before a previously-announced clash with No. 1 Gonzaga at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Dec. 19.

