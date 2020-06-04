New Hampton's McDonald staying ready for hopes of MLB restart

After signing with the Astros, the last nine of his 10 appearances last season came with Tri-City in the New York-Penn League.

He finished the year with a 1-0 record and 2.39 ERA in 26.1 innings of work, striking out 29 batters and walking 15.

Equally important, it provided McDonald with a foundation to build on.

“The experience at Tri-City opened my eyes to pro ball and allowed me to adjust as a player as I learned how pro ball works,’’ McDonald said.

“It was a good experience and looking at how the Astros work as an organization, moving guys primarily level to level, I felt like I was in a spot that with a good spring I could have started in Quad Cities this season. That was the goal.’’

That became the goal as McDonald worked his way through the season last summer in New York.

“The biggest thing I took from last season was some confidence. I learned I can perform and that I belonged,’’ McDonald said. “Facing the guys that I did and having success, it was a good start in how it gave me confidence in my abilities.’’

He learned from Murphy and others, developing a willingness to take their suggestions and apply them on a regular basis.