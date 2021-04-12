 Skip to main content
New Hampton native Fenske to transfer from Iowa
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noah Fenske

Fenske

 Brian Ray

Noah Fenske began spring practices listed as the second-team center on the Iowa football depth chart, but Monday he indicated he plans to transfer.

Six practices into the Hawkeyes’ 15 spring drills, the 6-foot-4, 307-pound sophomore from New Hampton, announced on social media that he was leaving Iowa.

“I want to thank the University of Iowa for giving me the opportunity to play for the Hawks,’’ Fenkse wrote.

“I have met so many great people and I am forever grateful for my time at Iowa. With that being said with lots of conversations with friends and family I have decide to leave Iowa and enter the transfer portal.’’

A first team all-state selection as a senior in high school, Fenske redshirted in 2019 and did not see any game action for the Hawkeyes in 2019 or 2020.

An education major, he did receive academic all-Big Ten recognition following the 2020 season.

Fenske was one of two underclassmen to appear on the Hawkeye offensive line two-deep for the first time prior to the start of spring practices. He was joined by redshirt freshman Josh Volk, who was listed as the back-up right guard.

He is the second offensive lineman to leave the program with eligibility remaining since the end of the 2020 season.

