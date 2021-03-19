NCAA wrestling: Iowa enters final day on verge of national title

Both will face opponents from Penn State they beat in Big Ten championship matches in their finals, Eierman facing Nick Lee and Kemerer taking on Carter Starocci.

“This is what I’ve dreamt of doing for a long time,’’ Kemerer said. “It’s super exciting and as much as I’m trying to take it all in, I have to get ready to go and do it all over again tomorrow. Tough opponent, a lot of respect.’’

The trio of Hawkeyes will be joined in Saturday’s 6 p.m. finals by Iowa State’s David Carr.

The 157-pounder became the first Cyclone to reach a championship match since 2015 with a two-point decision in his semifinal match.

Eierman, who finished fifth, fourth and third in the NCAA tourney during his three seasons at Missouri, advanced to the championship match for the first time in his career in emphatic fashion.

He pinned Tariq Wilson of North Carolina State in 2 minutes, 59 seconds, quickly turning the previously-unbeaten Wolfpack wrestler who was in a shot before being flipped by Eierman.

“I’ve been working all year on my basics and that paid off in this match,’’ Eierman said. “He got my legs back and I just put myself in a position to do what I do best.’’

