NCAA women's basketball: Iowa showcases depth during win over Central Michigan

“We came out, shot the ball well, got a win and now we can enjoy the rest of the day.’’

The Hawkeyes’ game tipped off the entire tournament and Bluder believed the 11 a.m. start benefited a young Iowa team.

“We got up, had a pregame meal and played a game. There wasn’t any time for us to sit around and get nervous,’’ Bluder said.

Martin ended any chance of that.

She hit three of four shots she took and was perfect in four free throw attempts in the first quarter, helping Iowa work its way through an early five-point deficit and into a 27-20 lead.

“Kate got us off to a great start, just what we needed,’’ Bluder said.

Taiwo helped Iowa build a pair of 16-point leads in the second quarter and Warnock dominated in the third after the Chippewas had pulled within a 58-52 score on a Maddy Watters basket at the 4:26 mark.

Warnock finished off her run of 11 straight for Iowa with a pair of free throws and a 3-point basket with 3:03 left in the quarter which sent the Hawkeyes (19-9) on their way to a 65-52 lead after three.

The effort was part of 13-point, 10-rebound game by Warnock, her third consecutive double-double.