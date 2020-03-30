NCAA nears eligibility decision for spring, winter athletes

He suspects players who believe they have a future in game might opt to return while others, nearing completion of degree work, may choose to enter the workforce and move forward with professional careers outside of baseball.

“We have some players who were working toward graduation and getting on to the next phase in their life,’’ Heller said.

Major League Baseball’s plan to shift its free-agent draft from early June to July and trim it from 40 rounds to five with signing bonuses for undrafted free agents capped at $20,000 will impact things as well.

Three Hawkeye seniors, pitcher Grant Judkins, catcher Austin Martin and outfielder Ben Norman, are regarded as draft prospects but where they would fit into the proposed changed draft structure is undetermined.

“If they get drafted, they’re going to sign,’’ Heller said. “If that doesn’t happen, they would love to come back, I’m sure. Everyone is kind of waiting to see what happens.’’

Add to all that a group of incoming freshmen and others who have signed letters of intent to join the Hawkeyes in the fall and the numbers become even more challenging.

That’s one reason Heller doesn’t believe an extra year of eligibility is a slam-dunk decision.