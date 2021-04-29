Mel Kiper calls Iowa's Nixon a 'human highlight reel'

It was a modest beginning for a player who quickly developed into one of the Big Ten’s most effective and disruptive defenders as a starter last season.

College football: Iowa's Nixon has shown growth in all areas The 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman who became a human highlight reel as he dodged would-be defenders trying to deny him a 71-yard interception for a touchdown that sealed Iowa's 41-21 victory at Penn State has embraced every opportunity he has received at Iowa.

“Just a really big leap,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in describing Nixon’s progression. “You see that happen with players sometimes. That’s why you just never know if a guy’s working hard, has a good attitude, you just never know what is going to happen or when they’re going to make that jump.’’

In Nixon’s case, it started when he matched a career high with seven tackles in Iowa’s season-opening loss at Purdue and followed that up with 11 tackles the following week in a game against Northwestern.

Of those 18 tackles, 5.5 were behind the line of scrimmage and two were sacks and one forced a fumble.

“There’s no guarantee (a player will make that type of jump), but in Daviyon’s case, it was this last season very clearly,’’ Ferentz said.

That led Nixon to make the decision to enter this year’s draft.

He has worked to gain quickness without sacrificing weight during the offseason, fielding whatever questions NFL teams have had for him in this year’s unique situation where Iowa’s pro day was the only chance scouts had to watch Nixon work in person.