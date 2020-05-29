You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
McCaffery's hardship waiver approved by Big Ten
0 comments
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

McCaffery's hardship waiver approved by Big Ten

{{featured_button_text}}
100919ap-iowa-bb-media-day

Iowa's Patrick McCaffery takes a halfcourt shot during the Hawkeye's media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in October.

 AP PHOTO

IOWA CITY -- University of Iowa men’s basketball forward hardship waiver petition has been approved by the Big Ten Conference. 

McCaffery saw limited action in the first two games of his true freshman campaign before missing the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to residual health and wellness issues related to his thyroid.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

McCaffery joined the Hawkeyes after finishing his prep career at Iowa City West High School as its all-time leading scorer. He won a combined 86 games with the Trojans, including the 2017 4A State Championship, and runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2018. McCaffery was a three-time all-state honoree.

Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon and sophomore Jack Nunge had their hardship waiver petition’s approved earlier this month.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News