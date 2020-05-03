McCaffery embracing lofty '20-21 expectations

After a “what if’’ conclusion to last season, Fran McCaffery embraces lofty expectations for the Iowa basketball team as he turns his attention to 2020-21 season.
“Who would have thought the NCAA tourney would be cancelled? It took a while after the season ended, it lingered a little more than usual, but you can’t dwell on it forever,’’ the Hawkeye coach said. “You move on to the next phase and for us, that’s next year.’’
McCaffery said during a video conference Thursday that he likes the way things are coming together even if the Hawkeyes are currently apart.
While Luka Garza continues to weigh whether he will return or turn pro this spring, McCaffery said Garza, Jordan Bohannon, Joe Wieskamp and Connor McCaffery are providing leadership he would expect from his team’s captains.
“They’ve all talked about what they’re doing to motivate themselves, what they have been doing to motivate each other to be great and to stay connected, recognizing we have a chance to have a special season,’’ McCaffery said.
“Let’s remain focused on that and not just sit at home and do nothing. It’s hard with the situation we’re in, but I’ve been really impressed with the leadership and most importantly, each individual’s inner drive to be accomplishing great things during this period of time.’’
Garza, the reigning Big Ten player of the year, has returned to Iowa City and he completed a two-week self-quarantine there on Thursday.
McCaffery said he giving Garza some space to make a decision and isn’t trying to influence the outcome one way or another.
He went to say “obviously when you get a guy like Luka, you hope you get to coach him for four years. You’d love to coach him for 40, that’s how great he is to be around.’’
McCaffery added that appreciates the way Garza has stayed involved with his teammates and indicated that he is approaching things now as if Garza will be part of Iowa’s 13-player roster for next season.
“I know he and his father have gotten feedback from the NBA, which is a good thing. We’ll find out in the next couple of weeks where things are at,’’ McCaffery said.
McCaffery said he and his staff have worked to stay connected with current and incoming players since Iowa’s 20-11 season ended on March 12, the day the Hawkeyes were scheduled to face Minnesota in the Big Ten tourney.
“We’re obviously concerned with their safety, most importantly, as well as their families. But also, can you get a workout facility? Can you get to a lifting facility? What are you doing conditioning-wise? Are you staying on top of your online classes?’’ McCaffery said. “It’s about all those things because everybody is home.’’
Not knowing at this point how much contact coaches may have with players this summer, developing connections between returning players and Iowa’s five incoming freshman has also been a priority.
McCaffery said that Bohannon and forwards Jack Nunge and Patrick McCaffery have all made progress from a health standpoint and he welcomes the chance to work with on the court again as soon as it is allowed.
“The older guys, they know it’s about, but the five freshmen, the summer is really a beneficial time for them and hopefully we’ll get a chance to work with them individually and as a team,’’ McCaffery said. “It wasn’t all that long ago that we didn’t have that contact in the summer and it’s been a good thing for our game. We’re looking forward to get everybody together.’’
Until then, he counts on the character of Iowa’s personnel to continue to bring it together.
“This is a self-motivated group. They put the time in, they take care of their bodies and live their lives the right way,’’ McCaffery said. “They are connected as friends, teammates, competitors and that’s when it’s fun to coach.’’
IOWA ITEMSClass is complete: Coach Fran McCaffery said Iowa is not looking to add any more players to its roster for next season, but has started the process of looking for two recruits to fill open scholarships in the 2021 recruiting class.
“We may sign two, we may sign one and bank one,’’ McCaffery said.
Hosting a tourney: Iowa will host an early-season tournament for the first time since 2007 next season.
McCaffery said he doesn’t know if all plans have been finalized, adding, “but I think we have the teams. We’ll know more about that moving forward.’’
Saluting Pemsl: McCaffery said he supported Cordell Pemsl’s decision to leave the program as a graduate transfer and join the program at Virginia Tech.
“I told him we would not have won 20 games last year without him,’’ McCaffery said. “I think he wants a bigger role in his last year, and he’s capable of that. I think he found a place he thought could provide that and I am excited for him.’’
