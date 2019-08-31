MASON CITY -- Former Mason City High School and Iowa basketball star Jeff Horner announced last week that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.
Horner, 36, currently the head basketball coach at Truman State University, announced the diagnosis on Twitter.
He was diagnosed on Aug. 13 with testicular cancer along with having cancerous lymph nodes in the groin area, Horner announced.
"On Tuesday, September 3 I will begin chemo at the University of Missouri and continue that process for the next 12 weeks."
After thanking his friends and family for the support he has received following his diagnosis, Horner expressed his optimism.
"The next 12 weeks will probably be the toughest time of my life, but the prognosis is a 98% survival rate," Horner posted. "My support system has been everything I could ask for and more in this situation. I want to thank everyone out there for being a shoulder to lean on, and in 12 weeks you will see me roaming the sidelines once again!"
Horner was a four-year starter for the Hawkeyes in 2002-2006, and won the Big Ten Tournament's Most Outstanding Player honor as a senior when Iowa topped Ohio State. Horner was a two-time Third-Team All-Big Ten honoree, a two-time team MVP and two-year team captain.
