Luka Garza prepared for homecoming

When you’ve been a big high school star in an area and then you go back there to play at the college level, you always want to play well.
It’s something Luka Garza hasn’t had a chance to experience yet on the basketball court.
Iowa’s superstar senior center gets one more shot at it Thursday night when the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten Conference) play Maryland (6-5, 1-4) at the Xfinity Center.
“I haven’t been able to win at Maryland and that’s something I always wanted to do …’’ Garza said. “I’m looking forward to this game but I’m treating it as I do every other game. It’s as important as any game on our schedule so it’s exciting and it’s a huge opportunity for us to get a road win.’’
This visit home will be a little different than the other two times Garza has played at Maryland.
Normally, he would have all sorts of friends and family members on hand to watch. In addition to his parents, his sister attends George Mason University in nearby Fairfax, Va., and he obviously has tons of friends and mentors who would cherish the chance to welcome home the nation’s leading scorer and national player of the year favorite.
Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No fans will be allowed at the game, not even family.
“I’m always excited to play near home and get close to family,’’ Garza said. “This year there isn’t family at the game but it still means the same thing, just to know that me and my mother and my dad are all in the same place is definitely a reassuring feeling.’’
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is pretty sure the fact that his loved ones will be missing won’t have any bearing on how Garza plays in the game against the Terrapins.
“There would have been a lot of people from his family, from his high school, from his AAU team,’’ McCaffery said. “I’m sure he wishes they were there. We all do.
“But he just goes about his business. He’s not going to worry about it, and when the time comes that they can come, whether it’s here or in another arena, they’ll be there.’’
Garza said he never really had a burning desire to play at Maryland despite the fact that many of his early basketball influences had Terrapin ties.
One of his early AAU coaches was former Maryland star Byron Mouton. His high school coach, Chuck Driesell, played for the Terps and is the son of the most legendary coach in Maryland history — Lefty Driesell. Garza attended several team camps at Maryland as a kid.
“I didn’t grow up dreaming of playing at Maryland,’’ he said. “I grew up dreaming of playing college basketball in general. I definitely would have liked to have been a little more heavily recruited by Maryland but I think that’s just the way it is.’’
Garza has gotten into early foul trouble the two previous times he played at Maryland. As a freshman, he played only 16 minutes and finished with 6 points and 1 rebound.
He was much better last year, collecting 21 points and 4 rebounds in 25 minutes, but Iowa still lost the game.
“I’ve had a couple of rough trips up there,’’ he said. “I always seem to get a couple of fouls in the first half. I’m going to try to be smart this time. I feel like I’ve gotten a couple of chippy ones in the last couple of contests. I’m definitely going to do whatever it takes to keep myself on the floor for as long as I can.’’