Luka Garza prepared for homecoming

“I’m always excited to play near home and get close to family,’’ Garza said. “This year there isn’t family at the game but it still means the same thing, just to know that me and my mother and my dad are all in the same place is definitely a reassuring feeling.’’

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is pretty sure the fact that his loved ones will be missing won’t have any bearing on how Garza plays in the game against the Terrapins.

“There would have been a lot of people from his family, from his high school, from his AAU team,’’ McCaffery said. “I’m sure he wishes they were there. We all do.

“But he just goes about his business. He’s not going to worry about it, and when the time comes that they can come, whether it’s here or in another arena, they’ll be there.’’

Garza said he never really had a burning desire to play at Maryland despite the fact that many of his early basketball influences had Terrapin ties.

One of his early AAU coaches was former Maryland star Byron Mouton. His high school coach, Chuck Driesell, played for the Terps and is the son of the most legendary coach in Maryland history — Lefty Driesell. Garza attended several team camps at Maryland as a kid.