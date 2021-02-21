Luka Garza becomes Iowa's career scoring leader

“I don’t even think he would have wanted to talk about it if we had lost the game,’’ McCaffery added.

Garza finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (17-6, 11-5 Big Ten), who also got a huge lift from CJ Fredrick. The sophomore guard, who has been in and out of the lineup with a lower-leg injury for more than a month, contributed 18 points, including a pair of big baskets down the stretch.

The Hawkeyes needed all of them as they overcame a season-high 16 turnovers and rallied from seven-point deficit in the second half.

Garza said the only time he really allowed himself to think about the scoring record was during the first television timeout of the second half. He had been fouled just before the break and had plenty of time — probably too much time — to contemplate two upcoming free throws that could have given him the record.

He made the first foul shot to tie Marble, but his second shot didn’t come close to hitting anything.

“I’ve never air-balled a free throw in my life,’’ Garza said. “It’s a miracle the first one went in. I didn’t feel good on either of them.’’

He missed another free throw a few minutes later before Bohannon found him and Garza converted to get the record.