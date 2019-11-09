MADISON, Wis. — This one stung.
It was there in the slight, but unusual quiver in quarterback Nate Stanley’s voice.
It was there as running back Toren Young shook his head, discussing the frustration of it all.
Saturday’s 24-22 loss to Wisconsin, a defeat that all but eliminated 18th-ranked Iowa from the championship race in the Big Ten West Division, hit home for the two Wisconsin natives who led the Hawkeyes in the setback at Camp Randall Stadium.
“It’s never been about coming home and playing here,’’ Young said. “It’s been about winning for the team that we’re a part of and doing what we can with this group of guys to win as many games as we can.’’
That opportunity slipped through the Hawkeyes’ hands, turned away by a Wisconsin defense that stood Stanley up just shy of the goal line on his attempt to tie the game on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter and made life difficult from start to finish in the Badgers’ fourth straight win in the battle for the Heartland Trophy.
Iowa totaled 295 yards of offense, its second-lowest output of the season, and was held to a 1 of- conversion rate on third down by a Wisconsin team that kept its division title hopes alive.
You have free articles remaining.
“I can’t really put the feelings into words,’’ Stanley said. “It sucks, but we can’t hang our heads. We have another tough game next week and we have to find a way to get ready again.’’
Stanley completed 17 of 28 passes for 208 yards and found the end zone for two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Iowa attempted to overcome the 21-6 hole it found itself in as the final quarter began.
“Going to our tempo offense (in the second half), it helped us find a rhythm,’’ Stanley said. “It got us going a bit.’’
But in a game when Iowa needed to start quickly, the senior from Menomonie, Wis., was sacked once in the first half and fumbled to set up the Badgers’ go-ahead touchdown drive in the second quarter.
Young, who grew up nearby in Monona Grove, Wis., led the Hawkeyes with 44 of Iowa’s 87 rushing yards, carrying nine times.
“It was a tough loss, this one hurts because it was a big game for us and we didn’t get it done,’’ Young said. “We put in so much work and preparation for these moments and we didn’t get the win.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.