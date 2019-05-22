Volleyball
- The University of Iowa has agreed to pay an outside lawyer $280 per hour for help investigating serious NCAA violations uncovered in its women’s volleyball program, according to a letter released Tuesday.
The university hired the law firm Bond, Schoeneck & King on May 4, three days after a former player came forward with allegations that coach Bond Shymansky had violated NCAA rules, its engagement letter shows.
Athletic director Gary Barta reported the violations to the NCAA on Monday after a two-week investigation by the firm, calling them significant but declining to release details. He also put Shymansky on administrative leave in accordance with his contract, which requires a 30-day written notice if the university moves to fire him for cause.
Baseball
- University of Iowa junior closer Grant Leonard was named to the all-Big Ten second team Tuesday.
Leonard, from Mokena, Ill., was 13-for-13 in save opportunities with a 2.84 earned-run average during the regular season, tying the Hawkeyes’ single-season saves record.
Senior infielder Mitchell Boe is Iowa’s recipient for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
- The Waterloo Bucks will host a “Meet the Bucks” night Monday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.
The free event includes an opportunity to mingle with the 2019 Bucks players and coaches followed by an intrasquad scrimmage and autograph session.
Food, beverage and souvenirs will be available for purchase. The Bucks open the 2019 Northwoods League season Tuesday at home.
Fly fishing
- Bremer County Conservation is offering a fly fishing program for children who have completed fourth grade and up at the Waverly Duck Pond in Three Rivers Park Friday, June 7. Hours are 3-4:30 p.m., and the cost is $10.
The program will provide instruction in fly fishing technique, as well as selection of flies, etc. No fishing licenses are required because it’s free fishing weekend in Iowa. The program is limited to 10 participants and fly rods will be provided for use.
To register, call Heather Gamm at (319) 231-9640.
Miscellaneous
- Hawkeye Community College has announced the signing of two athletes for next season.
Jayden Jolley of Union High School will join the RedTails’ volleyball program while Colin Kitson of Gretna, Neb., will play golf for HCC. He’s a three-time state qualifier
