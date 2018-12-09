Try 1 month for 99¢

Football

  • Iowa sophomore tight end T.J. Hockenson was named to the 2018 Walter Camp All-America second team Thursday.

Hockenson led Iowa with 46 receptions for 717 yards and six touchdowns.

  • Wartburg College quarterback Matt Sacia is one of the four finalists for the 2018 Gagliardi Trophy given to the most outstanding football player in Division III.

This is the second-straight year Sacia has advanced to the finalist round.

Sacia joins Shenandoah University quarterback Hayden Bauserman, Trine University running back Lamar Carswell and St. John’s quarterback Jackson Erdmann.

The winner will be announced Dec. 14 prior to the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl.

