Football
- Iowa sophomore tight end T.J. Hockenson was named to the 2018 Walter Camp All-America second team Thursday.
Hockenson led Iowa with 46 receptions for 717 yards and six touchdowns.
- Wartburg College quarterback Matt Sacia is one of the four finalists for the 2018 Gagliardi Trophy given to the most outstanding football player in Division III.
This is the second-straight year Sacia has advanced to the finalist round.
Sacia joins Shenandoah University quarterback Hayden Bauserman, Trine University running back Lamar Carswell and St. John’s quarterback Jackson Erdmann.
The winner will be announced Dec. 14 prior to the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.