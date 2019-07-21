{{featured_button_text}}

Football

  • Individual tickets for the University of Iowa’s six home football games went on sale Thursday.

Single game tickets are available online at hawkeyesports.com, except for the Penn State game. Tickets can also be ordered by calling (800) 424-2957.

Parking can also be purchased in advance. Season parking passes are $100 while single game parking is $20 in advance and $25 on game day.

Miscellaneous

  • The Iowa National Guard’s fourth annual No Man’s Land Trench Run and a community open house will take place Sunday, Aug. 11 at the Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center in Johnston.

The Trench Run begins at 7:30 a.m. and takes participants through 10 kilometers of woods, rolling hills, streams and prairies at the CDJMTC’s 5,000-plus acre facility.

Registration for the Trench Run is $8, plus an additional $10 for a t-shirt. Participants must be at least 14 years old. Pre-registration is available online at www.iowanationalguard.com or runners can register on the day of the race.

For more information, call Col. Michael Wunn at (515) 252-4582.

