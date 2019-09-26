Football
- Iowa State senior defensive lineman Ray Lima is one of 30 FBS football players named as a candidate for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award.
To be eligible for the award, an athlete must be classified as a senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
A child of a pastor in Los Angeles, Lima has served over 90 hours of community service in his three years as a Cyclone, the highest total of any member of the football team. In the classroom, he recently earned his undergraduate degree and was a first team academic All-Big 12 selection in 2018. On the field, Lima is a two-time All-Big 12 selection as one of the nation’s top defensive linemen.
Volleyball
- The University of Iowa athletics department has named Vicki Brown as head volleyball coach, immediately removing her status as an interim head coach.
“I have been incredibly impressed with Vicki’s leadership with each passing day,” said Iowa athletics director Gary Barta. “As our interim head coach, Vicki successfully moved us through a challenging period during the off season and more recently through non-conference play.”
Brown, a native of Toledo, Ohio, joined the Hawkeye staff in 2017 as associate head coach in charge of Iowa’s defensive and recruiting efforts. Brown helped the Hawkeyes bring in the nation’s 24th-ranked recruiting class for the 2019 season – the highest rank in program history.
In her interim role, Brown and the Hawkeyes posted a 6-5 record in the nonconference season, including a sweep of No. 22 Washington State on Aug. 31 for Iowa’s first win over a ranked opponent on the road since 2012.
