Miscellaneous
- The I-Club Outing scheduled for Thursday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls has been postponed.
The university said in a release that the Cedar Valley event will be rescheduled for later this summer due to a recruiting schedule conflict.
Swimming
- The Cedar Valley SportsPlex is accepting registrations for summer swimming lessons. Four sessions will be offered at Byrnes Park, two at Gates park and two at the SportsPlex.
For more information or to register, call (319) 291-0165.
Baseball/softball
- Registration is open for Waterloo Rotary spring and summer sessions of A Ball, which provide baseball and softball instruction, practice and games for boys and girls in 1st grade.
The fee is $32, and the spring program begins in early June. Registration deadline is May 31. The summer program begins July 22-23.
Tee ball
- Waterloo Rotary Summer Tee Ball for boys and girls ages 4 through kindergarten begins July 22-23.
Players will receive basic instruction in baseball and softball and will be divided into co-ed teams. Two time slots are available. Registration deadline is July 16, and the fee is $32.
Tennis
- Registration is open for several youth tennis programs through the Cedar Valley SportsPlex.
Quick Start is for players of all ages and skill levels and offers two four-week sessions beginning in June. Cost is $37 per session.
National Junior Tennis League offers 50-minute lessons twice a week for six weeks, plus matches against other teams. Cost is $57.
Tournament Group provides instruction and match play for two hours daily three times per week over an eight-week period for $57.
All three programs begin June 10-11.
