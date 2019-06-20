Volleyball
- Iowa fired volleyball coach Bond Shymansky on Wednesday, saying an independent investigation by an outside law firm determined he committed a major NCAA rules violation.
Iowa said Shymansky intentionally provided an impermissible benefit to a prospect who went on to compete for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa reported the violation to the NCAA and said it is cooperating. The NCAA has asked Iowa not to comment further until it releases its findings.
“We take NCAA violations very seriously, and have acted in a fair and decisive manner,” Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said. “We will continue to work with the NCAA in regard to our self-report to reach a conclusion in this matter as swiftly as possible.”
Barta announced that Vicki Brown, who was named interim head coach last month, will remain in that role next season. Shymansky went 78-83 in five seasons at Iowa.
Fishing
- Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County have sets of fishing poles available for schools, youth groups and other non-profits to borrow with the Fish Iowa program.
A $25 deposit and fishing pole checkout agreement need to be completed. The deposit will be returned when the poles are returned. For more information, contact the Black Hawk County Extension office at (319) 234-6811.
You have free articles remaining.
Road racing
- Registration is open for the Charley Western Firecracker 5 races scheduled for Wednesday, July 4 near the Charles City High School parking lot.
Participants can compete in the 5K or five-mile races, which both begin at 7:30 a.m. Registration is $30 per person. Proceeds go to help repair and improve the community’s recreational trail.
Registration is available in advance or beginning at 6 a.m. on race day. For more information, call (641) 228-2335 or email info@charlescitychamber.com.
Miscellaneous
- Hawkeye Community College has signed a pair of Iowa prep standouts to compete for the RedTails next season.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Natalie Leach will join the HCC bowling program. The four-time state qualifier and state champion owns a high game of 274 and a best series of 495. She was a first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference selection.
Tristan Dirth of Wapello plans to compete in track and field for the RedTails. He was a two-time state qualifier in the discus and a state-runner-up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.