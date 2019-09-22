Basketball
- Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl has been arrested for suspected drunken driving and suspended from the team.
The Hawkeyes said in news release that the team suspended Pemsl indefinitely following his arrest early Friday on a driving under the influence charge.
Iowa City authorities say in a court filing that the 22-year-old, 6-foot-9 Pemsl had bloodshot eyes, failed a field sobriety test and registered a blood alcohol content of .151 on a breath test when he was pulled over at around 3 a.m. The legal limit to drive is .08.
Pemsl, of Dubuque, has played in 67 career games, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He missed much of last season following knee surgery.
Golf
- The University of Northern Iowa volleyball program’s annual golf outing is Sunday, Oct. 6 at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike.
The four-person best-shot begins with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start and includes golf, flight prizes, flag events and an optional meal. Cost is $50 per golfer plus $8 for the optional meal. Carts are available for $12.
Sponsors and prize donations are needed. For more information, contact Joe Becker at (319) 989-2405 or by email at bojecker@gmail.com.
Football
- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced its 2019 Football Hall of Fame Class.
The new inductees are Kevin Braddock, Ed Donovan, Matt Kroul, Tyler Sash, Parker Wildeman and Joe Woodley.
Braddock was a standout at West Branch, Donovan starred at Solon and went on to play at Iowa, and Kroul followed an outstanding prep career at Mount Vernon as a stalwart on the defensive line at Iowa.
Sash starred at Oskaloosa and Iowa before winning a Super Bowl with the NFL’s New York Giants, Wildeman earned all-Big Ten honors at Iowa after a stellar high school career at Cherokee, and Woodley was a West Des Moines Valley all-state linebacker who became a team captain and played in three bowl games at Iowa State.
The 2019 Hall of Fame class will be honored Nov. 22 during the Class 4A state championship game at the UNI-Dome.
