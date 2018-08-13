Basketball
- The Iowa State women's basketball team improved 3-0 on its exhibition tour of Costa Rica this month.
The Cyclones got 29 points and six rebounds from freshman Ashley Joens in a 71-63 win Monday over Ottawa.
Senior Ines Nezerwa added 13 points, and Adriana Camber chipped in 10.
ISU caps off its tournament today in Los Suenos, Costa Rica before returning to Ames on Aug. 17.
Football
- The Northern Iowa football team was ranked 12th in the American Football Coaches Association preseason FCS Coaches poll released Monday.
The Panthers will face four other pre-season ranked teams during the regular season, including at No. 25 Montana Sept. 1. UNI will host No. 1 North Dakota State on Oct. 6, at 1 p.m., and No. 3 South Dakota State for Homecoming at 4 p.m. on Oct. 20, while it travels to No. 24 Youngstown State on Nov. 10.
A fifth Missouri Valley Football Conference team was ranked in the poll as Illinois State came in at No. 20.
- Iowa junior defensive end Anthony Nelson has been named to the 2018 Ted Hendricks Award Watch list.
The award honors the top defensive end in college football.
Last season, the 6-foot-7, 271-pound Nelson started all 13 games recording a team-leading and career-high 7.5 sacks while earning third team all-Big Ten honors. Nelson has also been named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy, Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski award watch lists.
- Iowa State junior defensive end JaQuan Bailey has been named to the Ted Hendricks Award watch list.
Bailey is coming off an all-Big 12 season where he led the team in sacks (7.0), which ranked fifth in the Big 12. He also had 34 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
Bailey is a preseason all-Big 12 selection.
Soccer
- Three University of Iowa women's soccer players -- Devin Burns, Kaleigh Haus and Natalie Winters -- have been named to the Big Ten preseason honors list.
Burns of Green Oaks, Ill., started 18 games last year and led the team with nine goals and 23 points, while earning Hawkeye Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Haus, a forward from Des Moines, started 18 games as well and recorded five goals and four assists. Winters, a midfielder from Plymouth, Mich., was a third-team all-Big Ten selection as a sophomore. She has started 38 consecutive games for the Hawkeyes.
