Legislative leaders ask Big Ten to reconsider fall football

With football teams in the Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference preparing to start seasons this week and Southeastern Conference programs working toward a kickoff in two weeks, Big Ten leaders are under increasing pressure to do the same.
Legislative leaders in six states that are the home to seven Big Ten universities, including Iowa, sent a letter Tuesday to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren encouraging the conference to reconsider its decision to postpone fall sports seasons throughout the conference because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter was authored by Lee Chatfield, the speaker of house in Michigan, and it encourages Warren to get Big Ten football teams back on the field as quickly as possible.
“Recent actions taken by other conferences across the country to start football and other fall sports have placed the Big Ten, its members and students at a disadvantage,’’ Chatfield wrote.
“These athletes are losing a vital part of student life and are becoming less marketable to future employers with each passing week. Additionally, our local universities stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars that support student scholarships.’’
The group expressed frustration in how Big Ten presidents and chancellors chose cast aside “unprecedented planning and teamwork’’ the led to detailed health and safety protocols that were discarded with the league’s Aug. 11 decision.
“Our coaches and players should be given a chance to make them work,’’ Chatfield wrote. “After all this region is home to some of the world’s leading institutions of higher learning, scientific research and medicine and we are confident that they can continue to safeguard the health and safety of our student athletes.’’
The group encouraged Big Ten leaders to revisit the decision and allow all conference sports teams to continue and compete safely this fall.
In addition to Chatfield, the letter was signed by nine other legislative leaders.
It included signatures of Pat Grassley, speaker of the Iowa House, and Jack Whitver, the leader of the Iowa Senate,.
It was also signed by top legislative leaders from Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The letter was sent three days after Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh joined a group of around 75 Wolverines athletes, parents and families who met at Michigan Stadium and marched across campus Saturday to protest the Big Ten decision to postpone fall sports.
Wearing a mask and walking with his 81-year-old father, Jack, a former Iowa assistant, Harbaugh said wanted to show support for those who disagree with not playing football this fall.
“Free the Big Ten,’’ Harbaugh told the gathering according to the Ann Arbor News.
