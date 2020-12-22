Leading off

Football
- Iowa State running back/kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu was named the 2020 Big 12 Football Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year, announced Tuesday by the league office and is the first Cyclone football player to pick up the award.
Nwangwu is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection. He earned his degree from Iowa State, maintaining a 3.76 GPA in Mechanical Engineering.
The redshirt senior from Frisco, Texas had a fantastic final season as a Cyclone, ranking seventh nationally (minimum 10 returns) in kickoff return average at 29.1. He has five returns of 30+ yards on the year, including two over 65 yards that aided ISU comeback victories over Oklahoma and Baylor.
Nwangwu’s career 26.85 kickoff return average is No. 1 in Iowa State history and is ninth nationally among active FBS players.
- Iowa State junior Charlie Kolar is one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award as one of the nation’s best tight ends, announced Tuesday by the Friends of John Mackey.
The John Mackey Award will determine its winner live during The Home Depot College Football Awards, Jan. 7 on ESPN.
Kolar joins Kyle Pitts (Florida) and Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M) as finalists.
A native of Norman, Okla., Kolar leads all Big 12 tight ends and ranks in the top-five nationally among tight ends in receptions (39), receiving yards (538) and touchdown catches (6) in 10 games played.
- Iowa State sophomore running back Breece Hall has recorded one of the greatest individual seasons in school history in 2020.
The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year received another incredible honor today as one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.
Hall joins Alabama’s Najee Harris and Clemson’s Travis Etienne as finalists.
- University of Iowa junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press and is one of nine Hawkeyes to be named an AP All-Big Ten selection.
Nixon and senior left tackle Alaric Jackson were unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selections. Nixon and Jackson were two of only four unanimous first-team selections.
Senior defensive end Chauncey Golston, redshirt sophomore center Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore running back Tyler Goodson, and freshman punter Tory Taylor were also first-team honorees.
Senior offensive guard Cole Banwart, senior kicker Keith Duncan, and junior defensive back Jack Koerner were second-team selections.
Linderbaum has been named one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s premier center in college football.
Linderbaum joins Austin Blythe (2015) and Bruce Nelson (2002) as Iowa’s third finalist in school history.
The winner will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Award show Jan. 7, 2020 on ESPN.