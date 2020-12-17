Leading off

“Dani is a multi-sport athlete that has competed at a high level on both her high school and club teams and has great passion for the Panthers,” Panther head coach Bobbi Petersen said. “Her versatility will add depth to our pin position as she is capable of contributing both on the left and right.

Johnson led the Osage Green Devils to four consecutive state tournament appearances under head coach Bryan Tabbert and won the Iowa 3A state championship as a senior.

Twice Johnson has been named Player of the Year in the state Iowa.

Golf

With brother Curtis back at her side at Tiburon Golf Club, Lexi Thompson shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s CME Group Tour Championship.

Curtis, a Korn Ferry Tour player, also caddied for his sister in 2018 when she won the season-ending event.

“If we’re both home we are always playing golf together and joking around,” Thompson said. “It’s great to have him out here. I really appreciate him helping me out and keeping me loose out there. Whether I play good or bad, he always keeps a smile on my face.”