Leading off

Football
- University of Iowa freshman punter Tory Taylor has been named the Big Ten’s Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year. The announcement was made Thursday by the league office.
Taylor is the first Hawkeye and first freshman to be named Punter of the Year in the Big Ten in the award’s 10-year history.
Taylor was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media. In addition to Taylor’s honor, three more Hawkeyes – redshirt junior Charlie Jones, and seniors Keith Duncan and Ihmir-Smith Marsette – earned All-Big Ten honors.
Jones was named second-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and third-team All-Big Ten by the media. Duncan was a third-team All-Big Ten selection (coaches & media) and Smith-Marsette was an All-Big Ten honorable mention (coaches & media).
Taylor, a Melbourne, Australia native, earns his first career postseason honors in his first season as a Hawkeye. The Ray Guy Award semifinalist averaged 44.1 yards on 40 punts this season, including nine punts of 50 yards or longer and 18 punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
Taylor’s 44.1-yard average ranks third in the Big Ten and 20th in the NCAA.
Volleyball
- The Northern Iowa volleyball program has signed Osage standout Danielle Johnson as part of its 2021 recruiting class.
“Dani is a multi-sport athlete that has competed at a high level on both her high school and club teams and has great passion for the Panthers,” Panther head coach Bobbi Petersen said. “Her versatility will add depth to our pin position as she is capable of contributing both on the left and right.
Johnson led the Osage Green Devils to four consecutive state tournament appearances under head coach Bryan Tabbert and won the Iowa 3A state championship as a senior.
Twice Johnson has been named Player of the Year in the state Iowa.
Golf
- With brother Curtis back at her side at Tiburon Golf Club, Lexi Thompson shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s CME Group Tour Championship.
Curtis, a Korn Ferry Tour player, also caddied for his sister in 2018 when she won the season-ending event.
“If we’re both home we are always playing golf together and joking around,” Thompson said. “It’s great to have him out here. I really appreciate him helping me out and keeping me loose out there. Whether I play good or bad, he always keeps a smile on my face.”
On Thursday after early morning rain, Thompson birdied five of the first seven holes. She played the next nine holes in even par with a birdie and a bogey, then birdied the final two holes. The 11-time LPGA Tour had her lowest score of the year a week after missing the cut in Houston in the U.S. Women’s Open.
Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark was a stroke back after a bogey-free round.
