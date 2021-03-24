Leading off

Basketball
- University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark has been named a WBCA All-Region honoree, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Wednesday.
The WBCA selection committee will select the 10-member WBCA Division I Coaches’ All-America team from the list of 52 All-Region honorees, which will be announced on April 3.
The honor is the 16th time in program history a Hawkeye has earned WBCA All-Region honors. It is the fourth consecutive season that a Hawkeye has earned the honor. Megan Gustafson was named to the WBCA All-Region team in 2018 and 2019, and Kathleen Doyle was named to the team in 2020.
- Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the signing of Washington State transfer Aljaž Kunc,), a 6-foot-8 forward from Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Kunc, who goes by Jaz, is the first to sign under Otzelberger, who was named head coach last Thursday. He is a graduate transfer and will have two years to play.
“Jaz is a skilled frontline player, who has proven at the Power-5 level to have the ability to knock down threes and stretch opposing defenses,” Otzelberger said. “Defensively, he competes and has a high activity level and is able to rebound outside his area.”
Kunc battled an ankle injury most of last season and averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 23 games.
Once healthy, Kunc saw his minutes increase to 30 per game and averaged 8.9 points and 7.4 rebounds, reaching double figures in five of the season’s final eight contests.
Wrestling
- Waterloo West senior Kaden Karns, a four-year wrestling letterwinner and two-time state placewinner, has been selected to wrestle in the Charles City Mat Club’s 41st annual North/South Senior All Star Wrestling Meet in Charles City, Iowa on April 10.
In addition, Karns has been selected to wrestle for Team IOWA at the AAU National Duals at the Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines on April 2-3.