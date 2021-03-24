Leading off

Basketball

University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark has been named a WBCA All-Region honoree, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Wednesday.

The WBCA selection committee will select the 10-member WBCA Division I Coaches’ All-America team from the list of 52 All-Region honorees, which will be announced on April 3.

The honor is the 16th time in program history a Hawkeye has earned WBCA All-Region honors. It is the fourth consecutive season that a Hawkeye has earned the honor. Megan Gustafson was named to the WBCA All-Region team in 2018 and 2019, and Kathleen Doyle was named to the team in 2020.

Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the signing of Washington State transfer Aljaž Kunc,), a 6-foot-8 forward from Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Kunc, who goes by Jaz, is the first to sign under Otzelberger, who was named head coach last Thursday. He is a graduate transfer and will have two years to play.