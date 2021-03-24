 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leading off
0 comments
LEADING OFF

Leading off

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Basketball

  • University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark has been named a WBCA All-Region honoree, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Wednesday.

The WBCA selection committee will select the 10-member WBCA Division I Coaches’ All-America team from the list of 52 All-Region honorees, which will be announced on April 3.

The honor is the 16th time in program history a Hawkeye has earned WBCA All-Region honors. It is the fourth consecutive season that a Hawkeye has earned the honor. Megan Gustafson was named to the WBCA All-Region team in 2018 and 2019, and Kathleen Doyle was named to the team in 2020.

  • Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the signing of Washington State transfer Aljaž Kunc,), a 6-foot-8 forward from Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Kunc, who goes by Jaz, is the first to sign under Otzelberger, who was named head coach last Thursday. He is a graduate transfer and will have two years to play.

“Jaz is a skilled frontline player, who has proven at the Power-5 level to have the ability to knock down threes and stretch opposing defenses,” Otzelberger said. “Defensively, he competes and has a high activity level and is able to rebound outside his area.”

Kunc battled an ankle injury most of last season and averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 23 games.

Once healthy, Kunc saw his minutes increase to 30 per game and averaged 8.9 points and 7.4 rebounds, reaching double figures in five of the season’s final eight contests.

Wrestling

  • Waterloo West senior Kaden Karns, a four-year wrestling letterwinner and two-time state placewinner, has been selected to wrestle in the Charles City Mat Club’s 41st annual North/South Senior All Star Wrestling Meet in Charles City, Iowa on April 10.

In addition, Karns has been selected to wrestle for Team IOWA at the AAU National Duals at the Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines on April 2-3.

Kaden Karns 2018-19

Karns
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

March Madness: Who has the best and worst odds in the West region

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hawkeyes win first national title since 2010
Iowa

Hawkeyes win first national title since 2010

  • Updated

Spencer Lee evealed after winning his third national title and helping Iowa to its first NCAA team title since 2010 that he had competed in the tournament despite suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament prior to the start of competition.

Iowa

Spencer Lee says he's coming back

  • +2
  • Updated

Iowa’s 125-pound standout said during a Thursday morning video conference that he plans to use the extra year of eligibility he has available to him during the 2021-22 season and compete for a fifth season with the Hawkeyes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News