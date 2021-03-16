Leading off:

Basketball
Iowa senior Luka Garza
- has become the first men’s basketball player to be voted first-team All-America by the Associated Press (AP) in consecutive seasons.
The AP announced its 2021 Men’s Basketball All-America teams on Tuesday, which included Garza for a second straight year. Garza received every vote to be the only unanimous selection by the 63-person media voting panel. Joining Garza on the first team are Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois, Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Jared Butler of Baylor, and Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham.
Garza is also a finalist for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, Senior CLASS Award, and the Lute Olson Award.
Volleyball
- In accordance with Big 12 Conference interruption guidelines, the Oklahoma at Iowa State matches scheduled for March 19-20 have been canceled and will not be made up.
Football
- Waterloo West’s Michael Robinson Jr. has signed his letter of intent to attend Simpson College and play football.
Simpson College is a Division III school and a member of the American Rivers Conference. Robinson is a four-year letter winner in basketball and a three-year letter winner in football.