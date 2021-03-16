 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leading off:
0 comments
LEADING OFF

Leading off:

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Basketball

Iowa senior Luka Garza

  • has become the first men’s basketball player to be voted first-team All-America by the Associated Press (AP) in consecutive seasons.

The AP announced its 2021 Men’s Basketball All-America teams on Tuesday, which included Garza for a second straight year. Garza received every vote to be the only unanimous selection by the 63-person media voting panel. Joining Garza on the first team are Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois, Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Jared Butler of Baylor, and Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham.

Garza is also a finalist for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, Senior CLASS Award, and the Lute Olson Award.

Volleyball

  • In accordance with Big 12 Conference interruption guidelines, the Oklahoma at Iowa State matches scheduled for March 19-20 have been canceled and will not be made up.

Football

  • Waterloo West’s Michael Robinson Jr. has signed his letter of intent to attend Simpson College and play football.

Simpson College is a Division III school and a member of the American Rivers Conference. Robinson is a four-year letter winner in basketball and a three-year letter winner in football.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa

Spencer Lee says he's coming back

  • +2
  • Updated

Iowa’s 125-pound standout said during a Thursday morning video conference that he plans to use the extra year of eligibility he has available to him during the 2021-22 season and compete for a fifth season with the Hawkeyes.

Iowa

Hawkeyes move onto the semifinals

  • Updated

INDIANAPOLIS — Gabbie Marshall scored 22 of her career-high 27 points by halftime, Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark scored in bunches over the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News