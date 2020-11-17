Leading off

Volleyball
- Iowa State libero Izzy Enna was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. Enna put up two of the best performances of her ISU career to lead the Cyclones against Kansas.
Enna claimed ISU’s first weekly award of the season and first Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week award since Avery Rhodes took the opening one in 2019.
In Friday’s match vs. Kansas, Enna recorded a career-high 27 digs, which included her season-set best of nine in the second frame. In Saturday’s 3-1 win over KU, she notched 24, still above her career-best coming into the weekend of 23. On Saturday, Enna had at least five digs in each of the four sets. She had a Big 12-best 5.67 digs per set for the week.
Basketball
- The preseason recognition continues to roll in for Iowa State junior guard Ashley Joens, who was named to the 2021 Wade Trophy Watch List, the WBCA announced today.
Joens tallied a tremendous sophomore campaign, resulting in consensus honorable mention All-America recognition after averaging 20.5 points and 10.9 rebounds. Joens was the only player to average over 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds. Joens, who became the first Cyclone sophomore to reach 1,000 career points, was also named a unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 selection.
Joens most recently received votes for the AP preseason All-America Team..
The “Wade Watch” list of candidates for the Wade Trophy is composed of players selected by the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Selection Committee.
Athletics
- According to the NCAA’s annual report on the academic successes across the country, University of Iowa student-athletes graduated at a rate of 89 percent, when the rate was calculated using the criteria for the NCAA’s “Graduation Success Rate,” or “GSR.”
That number, only one percentage point off of Iowa’s school-record 90 percent, is the sixth highest score in the Big Ten. Eleven of Iowa’s 24 teams posted GSR’s that were at or above last year’s rate, and all 24 teams posted a GSR above 74 percent.
“Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff members carry out our department value statement to ‘Win. Graduate. Do It Right.’ daily,” said Director of Athletics Gary Barta.
- Iowa State student-athletes are achieving on the playing fields and in the classroom, as recent data released today by the NCAA monitoring Graduation Success Rates (GSR) and Federal Graduation Rates (FGR) confirms.
The data is based upon the 2013 cohort (freshmen who entered ISU on aid in 2013).
Iowa State’s GSR improved for the sixth-straight year with a record-setting mark of 92%, tying for second in the Big 12 Conference.
The school’s four-year FGR is at 72%, also second in the league.
“Our student-athletes consistently demonstrate the drive, discipline and determination to achieve academic success,” Senior Associate Athletics Director Dr. Charles Small said.
Golf
The last day for golf at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course will tentatively be Friday.
