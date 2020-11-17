Leading off

Enna claimed ISU’s first weekly award of the season and first Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week award since Avery Rhodes took the opening one in 2019.

In Friday’s match vs. Kansas, Enna recorded a career-high 27 digs, which included her season-set best of nine in the second frame. In Saturday’s 3-1 win over KU, she notched 24, still above her career-best coming into the weekend of 23. On Saturday, Enna had at least five digs in each of the four sets. She had a Big 12-best 5.67 digs per set for the week.