Leading off: Waterloo Bucks hire Handelsman; Felicity Taylor to represent U.S.

Basketball

Waterloo Schools has announced ticket procedures for the Nov. 29th girls and boys basketball games at West High.

All high school students must purchase a ticket at their respective business offices prior to 1 p.m. on the day of the game. No tickets will be sold to high school students at the door.

General public can purchase advance tickets at either high school business office prior to 1 p.m. the day of the game. Any adult purchasing a ticket for an elementary or middle school student must attend the game with their student and also purchase a ticket for themselves.

Adults with senior passes can show their pass, along with a picture ID at the door to gain entrance.

if you have any questions, contact the West High Athletic Office at 433-2707 or the East High Athletic Office at 433-2475.

Baseball

The Waterloo Bucks have announced the hiring of Darrell Handelsman as the team’s field manager for the 2023 season.

Handelsman previously managed Waterloo from 1999 to 2002, accumulating a 160-108 record while lead the Bucks to the postseason each season and winning the 2022 NWL Championship.

“This is a great opportunity to return to a place that’s always been special to me,” said Handelsman. “Waterloo has some of the best and most knowledgeable fans in the entire league. I’m looking forward to getting back in the NWL and competing against the best of the best. I want to thank general manager Dan Corbin and team ownership for the opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”

A veteran manager in summer-collegiate baseball, Handelsman holds 755 career wins with six different teams in a career spanning 20-plus seasons. Prior stops include the Kenosha Kroakers (NWL, 1997-98), Waterloo Bucks (NWL, 1999-2002), Madison Mallards (NWL, 2003-04), Fayetteville SwampDogs (Coastal Plain League, 2005-13), and Alton River Dragons (Prospect League, 2021-22).

Last season, Handelsman led Alton to the Prospect League Championship Series.

Wrestling

University of Iowa senior Felicity Taylor has been selected for the United States roster at 53kg for the 2022 Freestyle World Cup. The 2022 World Cup will take place at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, from December 10-11.

“It’s huge,” said head coach Clarissa Chun. “Being from Iowa, Felicity’s family and friends will come out and support her in her new backyard. Her aspiration is to win on the world stage, so any opportunity she gets to represent Team USA and get her hands on international athletes is a step forward in her development. It also serves to solidify her ability to believe and know that she belongs on the world stage.”

“It’s awesome to be a part of this team at Iowa and then also be a part of the world team,” said Taylor. “Being able to represent both and doing it right here in Iowa is even better. It is big for this town, this city, and this program to show where we are. I am excited to be able to represent Iowa and the U.S.”

The Spillville, Iowa, native has represented the United States winning both the U.S. Open and U23 National Tournaments.

Taylor was a member of the U23 World Team, where she placed fifth at the World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain. She has also represented the United States at the UWW Junior Pan American Championships in Brazil in 2019 and Senior U23 National Championships in Hungary in 2020.

The World Cup is the annual international dual meet championships. The top nations from the 2022 Senior World Championships have been invited to participate.

This will be the first time in history that the men’s freestyle World Cup and the women’s freestyle World Cup events will be held side-by-side.

Hockey

Three Waterloo Black Hawks players have been chosen by USA Hockey to represent the country during the World Junior A Challenge next month in Cornwall, Ontario. A 21-man roster for the U.S. Junior Select Team was revealed on Wednesday.

Forwards Garrett Schifsky and Gavin Lindberg will skate up front during the event, as defenseman Sam Rinzel patrols the blue line for the American squad. The competition will begin December 10th and continue through the 18th. In addition to the trio of Black Hawks players, Waterloo will also be represented by Matt Smaby and Spenser Popinga, who will serve respectively as assistant coach and strength and conditioning coach/equipment manager.