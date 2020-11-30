Leading off: UNI men to host St. Ambrose Friday

"We obviously are very happy to add Yonger to our 20-21 roster," Dresser said. "He is already a very successful wrestler on the international freestyle wrestling stage and we are very excited to help him learn folkstyle wrestling. I know that Yonger is very excited to experience everything that goes along with being a Division I student athlete."

Bastida is a native of Trinidad, Cuba.

Football

Iowa State junior defensive linemen Latrell Bankston was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

The Woodstock, Ga. Native had a career-high five tackles, including two sacks in the Cyclones 23-20 win over Texas Friday.

Iowa senior Keith Duncan was named the Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after booting field goals of 32, 33, 48 and 37 in the Hawkeye’s 26-20 win over Nebraska.

Duncan is 10 of 14 on field goals this season with three of his four misses coming from 50-plus yards.

Hockey

Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Nic Belpedio has signed to play for Colgate.