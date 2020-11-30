Leading off: UNI men to host St. Ambrose Friday

College basketball
- The Northern Iowa men’s basketball team announced it will host NAIA St. Ambrose Friday at 6 p.m. inside the McLeod Center.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, no fans will be allowed inside the game. UNI will re-evaluate the situation prior to a schedule home game Dec. 12 at home against Wisconsin-Green Bay.
The St. Ambrose announcement now gives the Panthers five additional non-conference games. They will also play at Richmond on Dec. 9, at Wisconsin on Dec. 16, and at Marshall on Dec. 19.
- Iowa’s Luka Garza has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week after averaging 33.4 points. 9.5 rebounds and three blocks in a pair of victories last week over Southern and North Carolina Central.
Iowa women’s basketball freshman guard Caitlin Clark has been named the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week after scoring 27 points, grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out four assists and recording three steals in a win over Northern Iowa.
Wrestling
- Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser announced Monday the addition of Junior World Silver Medalist, Yonger Bastida, to his program.
Bastida projects to wrestle at 197 or heavyweight for the Cyclones.
"We obviously are very happy to add Yonger to our 20-21 roster," Dresser said. "He is already a very successful wrestler on the international freestyle wrestling stage and we are very excited to help him learn folkstyle wrestling. I know that Yonger is very excited to experience everything that goes along with being a Division I student athlete."
Bastida is a native of Trinidad, Cuba.
Football
- Iowa State junior defensive linemen Latrell Bankston was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.
The Woodstock, Ga. Native had a career-high five tackles, including two sacks in the Cyclones 23-20 win over Texas Friday.
Iowa senior Keith Duncan was named the Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after booting field goals of 32, 33, 48 and 37 in the Hawkeye’s 26-20 win over Nebraska.
Duncan is 10 of 14 on field goals this season with three of his four misses coming from 50-plus yards.
Hockey
- Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Nic Belpedio has signed to play for Colgate.
The Chicago native is in his third USHL season and played in 47 of 49 games last season where he had a goal and eight assists. He began his career with Muskegon.
“Obviously, players are dealing with a lot of unknowns and uncertainties in 2020, so welcome news like this is great to receive,” said Black Hawks President and Head Coach P.K. O’Handley. “We’re looking forward to Nic making an impact in Waterloo as part of a veteran group of defensemen.”
