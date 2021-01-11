Leading off: Iowa State-Kansas State men's game off

“Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients,” the coach said in a statement, which was forwarded to The Associated Press by the team.

“Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team.”

The Eagles have confirmed the firing of the only coach in franchise history to win a Super Bowl championship.

A thousand and 72 days after Jeffrey Lurie and Doug Pederson embraced under a blizzard of green, silver and white confetti at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Lurie met with Pederson in Florida on Monday, their second meeting since the conclusion of a dreadful 4-11-1 2020 season. Eagles owner Lurie set up the session after a previous meeting, last week in Philadelphia, left him uneasy about the coach’s plan for getting the team back on track.

The decision to have a second meeting seemed ominous, and sure enough, it was.