Leading off: Iowa State-Kansas State men's game off

BASKETBALL
The Iowa State-Kansas State men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 13 has been postponed in accordance with the Big 12 Conference’s game interruption guidelines.
Kansas State was unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday, as established by the league.
The universities and the Big 12 Conference will work to reschedule the game.
Iowa State’s next game will be Saturday at Kansas. The game will tip off at 1 p.m.
Iowa State women's basketball freshman guard Lexi Donarski picked up her second Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor after tying her career-high with 25 points with a career-high seven 3-pointers, the Big 12 announced Monday
Donarski was phenomenal in Iowa State's 99-72 win at Texas Tech on Sunday, netting 25 points while shooting 75 percent from the field (9-of-12) and knocking down a career-high seven 3-pointers. Donarski helped Iowa State set a new school record with 19 triples against the Lady Raiders.
The honor is the third freshman of the week honor for the Cyclones as Emily Ryan also claimed one in week 5.
University of Iowa men’s basketball redshirt senior Jordan Bohannon has been named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office. Bohannon shares the honor with Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Bohannon averaged 18.5 points, 8.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 0.5 turnovers in leading the Hawkeyes to double-digit victories over Maryland (89-67) and No. 16 Minnesota (86-71). The Marion native made 61 percent (11-of-18) of his field goal attempts, including a blistering 62.5 percent from 3-point range (10-of-16).
University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Clark has been named Freshman of the Week six times this season -- every week that the Hawkeyes have had a contest. The latest freshman nod is the ninth Big Ten Weekly honor of the year.
The West Des Moines native averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in a pair of Big Ten matchups against Minnesota and Northwestern.
FOOTBALL
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Monday night that he will not receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying “remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.”
In a one-paragraph statement, the six-time Super Bowl winning coach did not say explicitly that he had turned down the offer from President Donald Trump, instead explaining “the decision has been made not to move forward with the award” in the wake of last week's deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.
“Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients,” the coach said in a statement, which was forwarded to The Associated Press by the team.
“Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team.”
The Eagles have confirmed the firing of the only coach in franchise history to win a Super Bowl championship.
A thousand and 72 days after Jeffrey Lurie and Doug Pederson embraced under a blizzard of green, silver and white confetti at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Lurie met with Pederson in Florida on Monday, their second meeting since the conclusion of a dreadful 4-11-1 2020 season. Eagles owner Lurie set up the session after a previous meeting, last week in Philadelphia, left him uneasy about the coach’s plan for getting the team back on track.
The decision to have a second meeting seemed ominous, and sure enough, it was.
“I guess the meeting didn’t go well,” defensive end Brandon Graham said after the news broke. “I am surprised. He gave me my first championship; he’s always going to be remembered here, for winning that Super Bowl.”