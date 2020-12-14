Leading off: Iowa, Iowa State basketball players earn conference awards

Iowa's Clark earns national honor
Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark has been named the ESPNW National Player of the Week.
Clark also earned the Big Ten Player of the Week award. The Hawkeyes' standout averaged 34.5 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists last week as Iowa defeated Iowa State before losing to Michigan State.
Women's basketball
- Iowa State junior Ashley Joens was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week accolades, while the Cyclones' Lexi Donarski was tabbed Freshman of the Week.
Joens averaged 29.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and shot 46.7% from the floor. She extended her streak of consecutive 30-point games to four at Iowa with a 35-point, 13-rebound performance. Joens became just one of four players in Big 12 history with four-straight 30-plus point performances.
- The NCAA announced Monday that San Antonio is the likely host site for the 64-team tournament next March. The move was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and matches that of the men's tournament, which the NCAA said last month will also be played in a single area — most likely Indianapolis.
College men's basketball
- For the second time in three weeks, University of Iowa men’s basketball All-American Luka Garza has been recognized by the Big Ten Conference. Garza and Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu shared Big Ten Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Garza averaged 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in leading the Hawkeyes to victories over No. 16 North Carolina (93-80), instate rival Iowa State (105-77) and Northern Illinois (106-53). The native of Washington, D.C., made 61 percent (27-of-4) of his field goal attempts, including a blistering 72.7 percent from 3-point range (8-of-11). His 29.2 scoring average through six games is tops among Division I players.
Garza recorded his 23rd career double-double, totaling 16 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks, in Iowa’s 13-point win over the Tar Heels. The 13-point victory matches the largest margin of victory in the series and was Iowa’s fourth straight ACC/Big Ten Challenge home victory, dating back to 2013.
- Drake University senior forward Shanquan Hemphill has been named the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball Newcomer of the Week, the league announced Monday, Dec. 14.
Hemphill, a transfer from Green Bay, led Drake in scoring on the week with 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game on 14-of-18 shooting.
- Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was "following simple commands" Monday after being transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville, the school said.
Officials added that Johnson is undergoing further tests and remains in critical but stable condition two days after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State. Johnson was moved to Gainesville via helicopter with his mother by his side.
Coach Mike White and head athletic trainer Dave Werner, who stayed in Tallahassee for two nights, returned to Gainesville on the school's jet with other family members Monday.
USA Today quoted Johnson's grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, as saying the player had been in a medically induced coma.
The Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year crumpled to the floor coming out a timeout and received emergency medical attention. He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief Saturday.
ESPN declined to show any footage of the incident. According to witnesses, Johnson was standing and suddenly fell forward and landed on his face.
