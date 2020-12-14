Leading off: Iowa, Iowa State basketball players earn conference awards

Garza averaged 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in leading the Hawkeyes to victories over No. 16 North Carolina (93-80), instate rival Iowa State (105-77) and Northern Illinois (106-53). The native of Washington, D.C., made 61 percent (27-of-4) of his field goal attempts, including a blistering 72.7 percent from 3-point range (8-of-11). His 29.2 scoring average through six games is tops among Division I players.

Garza recorded his 23rd career double-double, totaling 16 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks, in Iowa’s 13-point win over the Tar Heels. The 13-point victory matches the largest margin of victory in the series and was Iowa’s fourth straight ACC/Big Ten Challenge home victory, dating back to 2013.

Drake University senior forward Shanquan Hemphill has been named the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball Newcomer of the Week, the league announced Monday, Dec. 14.

Hemphill, a transfer from Green Bay, led Drake in scoring on the week with 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game on 14-of-18 shooting.

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was "following simple commands" Monday after being transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville, the school said.