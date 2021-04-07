Leading off: Hawkeye express reaches end of the line

College football
- The chance for Iowa football fans to take the train to Kinnick Stadium has reached the end of the line.
A unique part of the game-day atmosphere at Hawkeye home games since 2004, the Hawkeye Express will no longer operate once fans are allowed to return to Kinnick Stadium to watch Iowa football games this fall.
The Iowa athletics department and the Iowa Northern Railway jointly announced Wednesday that multiple circumstances have led to the decision to discontinue the commuter rail service between Coralville and Kinnick Stadium.
The potential of continued social distancing requirements, a need for future equipment upgrades and overall increases in operating expenses prompted the decision to end the rail shuttle that was initially designed to help ease traffic congestion on streets near Kinnick Stadium.
“While it was a difficult decision to make, we all agree it is the right decision,’’ Iowa senior associate athletics director Matt Henderson said. “This experiences would not have occurred without the Sabin family and their Iowa Northern Railway Company.’’
In 2019, the last season the Hawkeye Express operated, an average of 3,700 fans boarded the train at a makeshift station adjacent to parking lots on the western edge of Coralville.
College basketball
- Arizona had stuck by men's basketball coach Sean Miller through an NCAA infractions investigation that stretched nearly four years.
When the school didn't extend his contract beyond next season, it became clear a decision would need to be made.
The wait came to an end Wednesday when the school announced Miller was leaving after 12 seasons and associate head coach Jack Murphy will serve as interim head coach.
“We’re evaluating the overall position of the program, and that includes on-court and off-court elements,” Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said. “When you step back and evaluate where the program is, we have incredibly high standards to have success on and off the court. We evaluated it and we decided at this time it’s the appropriate time to make a change so we can restore and rebuild the overall status of this world-class basketball program.”
Miller and the Wildcats have been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since being ensnared in a 2017 FBI investigation into shady recruiting practices.
The NCAA issued a Notice of Allegations last year and the case is currently going through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process.
NBA
- Kevin Durant returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night after missing 23 games with a strained left hamstring.
Durant was originally listed in the starting lineup against New Orleans, but the Nets updated the lineup to remove Durant minutes before the game.
That left Durant to come off the bench in his first since Feb. 13 at Golden State. He and the Nets originally thought his injury was minor, but subsequent testing showed it to be more serious.
Coach Steve Nash said the Nets would be careful with Durant in his return and didn't plan on sending him out to play 35 minutes.