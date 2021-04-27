 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leading off: Buffalo resigns Cedar Falls native Ike Boettger
0 comments
LEADING OFF

Leading off: Buffalo resigns Cedar Falls native Ike Boettger

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Football

  • The Buffalo Bills signed offensive lineman Ike Boettger to a one-year contract on Tuesday, a little over a month after retaining the rights to the third-year player.

Boettger was a restricted free agent who had seven starts at left guard last season. He took over the starting job after Cody Ford sustained a season-ending knee injury.

Boettger and Ford are anticipated to compete for the starting job this offseason.

An undrafted free agent out of Iowa, Boettger was claimed by the Bills in 2018 after being waived by the Kansas City Chiefs. He has seven starts in 18 career games with Buffalo.

Soccer

  • And the Cinderella season continued for the University of Iowa women’s soccer team Tuesday as the Hawkeyes opened the NCAA tournament with a 1-0 win over Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C.

It is the first NCAA tournament win in program history.

Iowa advanced to the Round of 32 where they will face third-seeded UCLA Friday at 2 p.m.

Junior Sara Wheaton scored on a corner kick from Samantha Cary in the fourth minute for the only goal of the game.

“All the runs in front of me did their job and took the space near the posts and I had an open shot so I just took a touch, and hit it,” Wheaton said.

Iowa pitched its fourth consecutive shutout, three of those came in winning the Big Ten Tournament. The Hawkeyes began post-season play with a 2-8-1 record and now stand 7-8-1.

“Last weekend being the first team to win a Big Ten chamionships, and then now being the first team to win an NCAA game, it feels unreal,” Wheaton said.

Softball

  • University of Iowa freshman Denali Loecker has been named Big Ten Softball Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Loecker hit .308 with six RBIs, a double, and a home run in four games last weekend at No. 24 Minnesota. She hit .500 on the weekend with runners in scoring position.

The Ogden, Iowa, native increased her overall batting average to .341, ranking first on the team and 11th in the Big Ten Conference.

Baseball

  • University of Iowa redshirt senior Zeb Adreon has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. It is the second honor of Adreon’s career.

The Pleasantville, Iowa, native earned the distinction after hitting .714 (10-of-14) with five RBIs and seven runs scored in leading the Hawkeyes to a 3-1 weekend against Maryland and Northwestern. The outfielder also had a 1.071 slugging and .765 on-base percentage as he helped Iowa to its fifth straight series win (winning weekend).

Adreon finished the series on a tear, reaching base safely in each of his final 10 plate appearances.

Golf

  • Northern Iowa took eighth at the Missouri Valley Conference men’s golf championships Tuesday.

The Panthers finished with a 54-hole score of 949. UNI was led by sophomore Griffin Parker who shot rounds of 76, 79 and a closing round of 73 Tuesday to finish 10th and earn all-conference honors.

Alex Pries finished 28th and Tommy Doyle was 32nd, additionally, for UNI.

Ike Boettger 2019 mug

Boettger

 AP PHOTO
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Willingness to adapt has helped Iowa's Golston
Iowa

Willingness to adapt has helped Iowa's Golston

With no NFL Combine this year and NFL teams unable to host individual workouts because of concerns over COVID-19, the Senior Bowl experience and Iowa’s Pro Day provided Golston with a stage to perform.

Iowa wrestlers honored at Kinnick Saturday
Iowa

Iowa wrestlers honored at Kinnick Saturday

  • Updated

Tom Brands thanked football coach Kirk Ferentz for giving his program “the keys to Kinnick Stadium’’ to celebrate the wrestling program’s 24th NCAA team title and its first since 2010.

Iowa very much has a quarterback competition
Iowa

Iowa very much has a quarterback competition

  • Updated

Hawkeye quarterbacks coach Ken O’Keefe wants Spencer Petras, with eight career starts on his resume, to continue to progress and he expects the same from the other scholarship quarterbacks in the program, Alex Padilla and Deuce Hogan.

+4
Hawkeyes welcome fans back to Kinnick
Iowa

Hawkeyes welcome fans back to Kinnick

  • Updated

It had been 17 months since Iowa had last taken the field in front of fans at Kinnick Stadium and the noise made by a crowd of around 4,000 was welcomed as Iowa worked through the ninth of its 15 spring practices.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News