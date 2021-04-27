Leading off: Buffalo resigns Cedar Falls native Ike Boettger

Football
- The Buffalo Bills signed offensive lineman Ike Boettger to a one-year contract on Tuesday, a little over a month after retaining the rights to the third-year player.
Boettger was a restricted free agent who had seven starts at left guard last season. He took over the starting job after Cody Ford sustained a season-ending knee injury.
Boettger and Ford are anticipated to compete for the starting job this offseason.
An undrafted free agent out of Iowa, Boettger was claimed by the Bills in 2018 after being waived by the Kansas City Chiefs. He has seven starts in 18 career games with Buffalo.
Soccer
- And the Cinderella season continued for the University of Iowa women’s soccer team Tuesday as the Hawkeyes opened the NCAA tournament with a 1-0 win over Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C.
It is the first NCAA tournament win in program history.
Iowa advanced to the Round of 32 where they will face third-seeded UCLA Friday at 2 p.m.
Junior Sara Wheaton scored on a corner kick from Samantha Cary in the fourth minute for the only goal of the game.
“All the runs in front of me did their job and took the space near the posts and I had an open shot so I just took a touch, and hit it,” Wheaton said.
Iowa pitched its fourth consecutive shutout, three of those came in winning the Big Ten Tournament. The Hawkeyes began post-season play with a 2-8-1 record and now stand 7-8-1.
“Last weekend being the first team to win a Big Ten chamionships, and then now being the first team to win an NCAA game, it feels unreal,” Wheaton said.
Softball
- University of Iowa freshman Denali Loecker has been named Big Ten Softball Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Loecker hit .308 with six RBIs, a double, and a home run in four games last weekend at No. 24 Minnesota. She hit .500 on the weekend with runners in scoring position.
The Ogden, Iowa, native increased her overall batting average to .341, ranking first on the team and 11th in the Big Ten Conference.
Baseball
- University of Iowa redshirt senior Zeb Adreon has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. It is the second honor of Adreon’s career.
The Pleasantville, Iowa, native earned the distinction after hitting .714 (10-of-14) with five RBIs and seven runs scored in leading the Hawkeyes to a 3-1 weekend against Maryland and Northwestern. The outfielder also had a 1.071 slugging and .765 on-base percentage as he helped Iowa to its fifth straight series win (winning weekend).
Adreon finished the series on a tear, reaching base safely in each of his final 10 plate appearances.
Golf
- Northern Iowa took eighth at the Missouri Valley Conference men’s golf championships Tuesday.
The Panthers finished with a 54-hole score of 949. UNI was led by sophomore Griffin Parker who shot rounds of 76, 79 and a closing round of 73 Tuesday to finish 10th and earn all-conference honors.
Alex Pries finished 28th and Tommy Doyle was 32nd, additionally, for UNI.