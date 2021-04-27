Leading off: Buffalo re-signs Cedar Falls native Ike Boettger

Football

The Buffalo Bills signed offensive lineman Ike Boettger to a one-year contract on Tuesday, a little over a month after retaining the rights to the third-year player.

Boettger was a restricted free agent who had seven starts at left guard last season. He took over the starting job after Cody Ford sustained a season-ending knee injury.

Boettger and Ford are anticipated to compete for the starting job this offseason.

An undrafted free agent out of Iowa, Boettger was claimed by the Bills in 2018 after being waived by the Kansas City Chiefs. He has seven starts in 18 career games with Buffalo.

Soccer

And the Cinderella season continued for the University of Iowa women’s soccer team Tuesday as the Hawkeyes opened the NCAA tournament with a 1-0 win over Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C.

It is the first NCAA tournament win in program history.

Iowa advanced to the Round of 32 where they will face third-seeded UCLA Friday at 2 p.m.

Junior Sara Wheaton scored on a corner kick from Samantha Cary in the fourth minute for the only goal of the game.