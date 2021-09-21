Kelly-Martin has moved past fumble issues

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His work this week on the practice field has been pretty much business as usual.

That includes running through ball security drills with his teammates and working to hold onto the ball whenever a defender is trying to taking it away from him during practice.

“Ball security is something we work hard on,” Kelly-Martin said. “It’s something we all know is important and something we don’t take for granted.”

Kelly-Martin said he won’t take anything for granted the next chance he gets to have the ball in his hands during a game, either.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out there and doing what I know I can do with the ball,” Kelly-Martin said. “I’m looking forward to the next chances I have to show my abilities.”

Running backs coach Ladell Betts has encouraged him to remain confident.

“While it didn’t look too good out there for me, I know there is still plenty more that I can give to this football team and I’m going to continue to do that,” Kelly-Martin said.

Experience has taught Kelly-Martin to look forward, not back.

After a tough set of opening games, he counts on that to help him forge ahead.