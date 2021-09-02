John Waggoner set to make his first start for Hawkeyes

“You work for this chance. That’s an opportunity you work toward and when it finally happens, you want it to be a solid game and make the most of the chance you’ve been given,’’ Waggoner said.

One of three new starters on the Iowa defensive front, Waggoner said the Hawkeyes have shown good growth throughout fall camp.

“It’s been a good camp. We have a lot of young guys who have been out there working hard, getting ready to help out,’’ Waggoner said.

“With a young group like we have there is so much room for improvement and I feel like we’ve seen that. We’ve made good strides, getting better from one practice to the next.’’

That has been at the core of Waggoner’s objectives throughout the offseason.

Defensive line coach Kelvin Bell has encouraged his players to take notes each day, then refer to them frequently as they work to grow their skill sets.

Waggoner said his goals have included doing something better each day than he did the previous day.