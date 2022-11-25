Jack Campbell: "I will always be proud of being a Hawkeye'

IOWA CITY – Jack Campbell's last game in Kinnick Stadium will and won't be memorable for different reasons.

The result, not memorable. Everything the day encapsulated, will most definitely be a defining moment for the rest of his life.

And, it will be a long time before Kinnick Stadium forgets Jack Campbell.

He was the guy who willed the Hawkeyes to wins when all seemed lost in multiple games in his career, and it looked like he was going to do it again Friday.

Iowa rallied from a 24-0 deficit to pull within 24-17 late against Nebraska before falling by the same score in his last game inside the historic venue.

With a Big Ten West Division title on the line and a berth in the Big Ten Championship game on the line, the loss was a bitter to take.

Campbell was simple in his assessment and as usual he did not mince his words.

“Hats off to them they came ready to play. We got out-played today,” Campbell said. “It is a difficult pill to swallow."

Like he has done for most of his career, Campbell tied for the Iowa’s team-lead with eight tackles as he finished with 118, best in the Big Ten.

He has one more game and Campbell, who will be one of the top linebackers available in the NFL Draft this spring, was clear when he said, ‘No,’ when asked if he would opt out of playing in Iowa’s bowl game eluding that he will cherish the opportunity to take the field one more time with his Black and Gold brethren.

But he admits it was hard jog out of the stadium and up the lockerroom tunnel one last time.

“When you walk off that field for the last time … and everything this program has done for me and the guys in that lockerroom it means a lot,” Campbell said. “It is going to hurt a little bit…going too. But no one is going to hang their head again. We are going to keep going.

“We will move forward as a group together. There is really not much more to it. I’m always proud to be an Iowa Hawkeye and I always will be.”

Several of his teammates honored Campbell’s leadership in post-game, including quarterback Alex Padilla.

“It is one of the most memorable senior classes we have had here,” Padilla said. “After that Ohio State game it all looked very grim, but the senior leadership we had is the best we’ve ever seen. Guys like Jack Campbell…guys like that really willed us to get back on our feet.”

Campbell’s name was all over the turnaround from a 3-4 season following a 54-10 loss to Ohio State to nearly pulling off the unthinkable and winning the Big Ten West.

It was no more present then his forced fumble and interception last week in the fourth quarter of Iowa’s comeback victory over Minnesota.

It almost felt like it was Campbell time as Iowa creeped back from a 24-0 deficit against Nebraska to pull within 24-17 late in the fourth quarter Friday, but the big play never materialized as the clock elapsed on Campbell’s electric career inside Kinnick.

“We just didn’t make enough big plays to get into the win column,” Campbell said.

While he won’t have fond memories of the game, Campbell will always reflect on the moments before the game started when he ran out to greet his parents – Amy and Jeremy Eastman and Jen and Dave Campbell.

It was at that moment Campbell, a finalist for the Butkus Award presented to college football’s top linebacker and for the William V. Campbell Trophy awarded to the top scholar-athlete in all levels of college football, was almost at loss for words, choking up momentarily before speaking.

“Running out …seeing those four people…that have done so much for me,” Campbell said. “My mom, my step-dad, my step-mom, and especially my dad…my dad and grandma…she couldn’t make it today…they have always been so supportive of me and seen things in me that sometimes I didn’t see in myself.

“So to run out there and share that moment with them, it meant the world to me. I’m truly blessed to be raised by four people who truly love me.

“Incredibly emotional.”