It will be a Top Ten showdown in Ames between Cyclones, Hawkeyes

Two of the games have been decided in overtime and a single point determined the outcome in the most recent meeting, an 18-17 win by the Hawkeyes that is part of an ongoing five-game win streak in the series.

That came two years ago and watching tape, Ferentz sees similarities and differences.

“The big difference is that when you look at our game from last time, there’s a lot of guys on that film in their red uniforms that are still there and a lot of guys in our white uniforms that weren’t there,” Ferentz said.

For many Hawkeyes, including those who made their debuts a year ago when the Big Ten limited attendance to family members, Saturday’s game will be their first in front of a hostile road crowd.

“It’s going to be a different experience for a lot of guys. The attention to detail and the focus are going to be important,” said center Tyler Linderbaum, who joins receiver Nico Ragaini and free safety Jack Koerner as the only projected Iowa starters who were in the lineup the last time the two teams met.

“I trust our guys though, trust that we’ll get the job done if anything goes wrong and we have to handle adversity.”

Ferentz is interested to see how his team responds to the environment.