Iowa's Tyler Goodson aiming high in 2021

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has watched Goodson work to improve his game.

He said it’s not just lip service, there’s plenty of sweat behind Goodson’s words.

“He’s practiced every day with a great attitude,” Ferentz said. “He works hard.”

Goodson is gaining feedback from a new position coach as well.

Former Hawkeye Ladell Betts became Iowa’s running backs assistant in March when Derrick Foster left to coach the same position in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers.

A nine-year NFL veteran following his career with the Hawkeyes, Betts’ resume and coaching style has the attention of Goodson.

“He knows the game and understands what running backs go through,” Goodson said. “He’s doing a good job of instilling in us his knowledge and what we need to do.”

Betts, the only running back in Iowa history to lead the program in rushing in four straight seasons, continues to rank second on the Hawkeyes’ career rushing list and is fourth in all-purpose yards.

He sees the ability of Goodson to extend his game beyond carrying the football, something he wants all of the running backs he now works with to embrace.