Iowa's Stone, Stanley drafted; ISU players sign as free agents

Geno Stone and Nate Stanley saw their NFL draft hopes turn into reality Saturday.
The two Iowa football players were selected in the seventh and final round of the 2020 draft, Stone taken by the Baltimore Ravens with the fifth pick of the round and 219th overall while the Minnesota Vikings made Stanley the 30th pick of the final round and the draft’s 244th selection.
Both expressed appreciation for the opportunity.
“The only thing I needed was a chance and Baltimore, you are going to get everything from me and more,’’ Stone wrote on his Twitter account shortly after the Ravens selected the all-Big Ten safety.
Stanley told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak had called him a few days ago, suggesting that Minnesota might select him with one of its franchise-record 15 picks.
“I had an idea. I’m just thankful,’’ Stanley said.
Stanley was joined by family members and his high school coach when the Vikings called.
“I’m super excited. My heart was going about a million miles an hour at the time, but it was the best phone call of my life,’’ Stanley said during a video interview with the Vikings’ team website.
Stone and Stanley are the fourth and fifth Hawkeyes taken in the 2020 draft, giving Iowa its largest collection of drafted players since six players were chosen by NFL teams in 2012.
The ninth underclassmen Iowa has had drafted in the last three years, Stone is the latest in a collection of 16 defensive backs to have been drafted in the past 21 seasons by secondary coach Phil Parker.
And like many who preceded him, Stone developed into an NFL prospect under Parker’s watch.
Iowa was the only program from a power-five conference to offer a scholarship to the 5-foot-9, 207-pound safety and he was among 10 true freshmen to see action for the Hawkeyes in 2017.
Stone went on to make 21 career starts, earning second-team all-Big Ten honors last season as a junior.
He finished third on the team with 70 tackles, including three for a loss and one sack. He also broke up four passes, forced three fumbles and recovered one and intercepted one pass after picking off four as a sophomore.
The only defensive back selected by the Ravens in this year’s draft, Baltimore director of player personnel Joe Hurtiz liked the way Stone competed.
“When you watch Geno, you see a guy who has a good feel for what is happening in front of him,’’ Hurtiz said during a video conference Saturday night. “He’s really good at picking up keys, taking things away.’’
Hurtiz said the Ravens liked the instincts they saw as plays developed in front of Stone.
“He was kind of a field safety for Iowa and as you watch him, you see a guy who processes things really well and is quick to pick up routes and shows a feel for what the quarterback is attempting to do, a real solid guy back there,’’ Hurtiz said.
Stanley brought a strong arm and stronger leadership to the Hawkeye program, among the reasons the Vikings liked the 6-foot-5 quarterback who started every game Iowa has played over the past three seasons.
“I don’t think he gets enough credit for being as good of an athlete as he is,’’ Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman said in a video conference Saturday night.
Spielman watched two Iowa games in person last season and noticed that Stanley had good mobility for his size.
“He had a couple of scrambles that impressed me, showed that he could really run for a big quarterback,’’ Spielman said. “He fits the scheme we’re running, he gets the ball out quick, throws in the flow and we’re excited to get him in here and let him compete.’’
The Menomonie, Wis., native went 29-17 as a starter under center and completed his collegiate career second only to Chuck Long in Iowa history with 8,302 career passing yards and 68 career touchdown passes.
Among Iowa’s last five starting quarterbacks, Stanley is the fourth to be selected in the NFL draft. He completed 673 of the 1,155 passes he attempted for the Hawkeyes, both ranking second in the program’s history.
Selected by a team a little over one hour away from his hometown, Stanley is the first quarterback drafted by Minnesota since it took Teddy Bridgewater in 2014.
He is expected to be given a chance to compete for the third-team spot on the Vikings’ roster behind starter Kirk Cousins and Sean Mannion.
“I’m looking forward to coming out every day and competing every single day, just like I did at Iowa,’’ Stanley said told the Vikings. “I’m anxious to learn the offense and show what I can do. I feel I can make the throws I need to make and mostly, I’m looking forward to to seeing what I can do with the opportunity.’’
Shortly after the draft concluded Saturday, Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch announced that he had signed as a free agent with the Ravens.
Former Hawkeye basketball player Ahmad Wagner, who completed his college career on the football field as a tight end for Kentucky, announced he had signed with the Bears as a free agent.
CYCLONE SIGNEESIowa State announced that offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones had signed a free-agent contract with the Eagles, defensive tackle Ray Lima had signed with Dolphins and long snapper Steven Wirtel had signed with the Lions.
Cyclone linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. and offensive lineman Josh Knipfel signed with the Bengals.
