Iowa's Spencer Petras more comfortable in the pocket

Receiver Tyrone Tracy said Petras seems to have continued to progress as the Hawkeyes have spent some time on their own building connections during the opening weeks of summer work.

“He’s definitely more comfortable in the pocket now,’’ Tracy said. “People forget that he was a first-year guy back there last season and now he has that experience and hopefully he’s building confidence.’’

As Ferentz pointed out, Petras left them impressed, but he wasn’t alone.

“The real story is how much the other two guys improved,’’ Ferentz said, referencing the growth that sophomore Alex Padilla and freshman Deuce Hogan displayed from the start to the finish of spring practices.

“You usually expect that for guys who haven’t played a lot. You just hope it clicks at some point,’’ Ferentz said.

“Alex, in particular, not that he wasn’t doing well, but he was just kind of flat lining for the first two weeks. Then that last half, he really ascended. He looked more comfortable, more natural and really decisive.’’

Tracy said Padilla “stepped up’’ with his performance in the spring.

“We have good group of quarterbacks who are getting better every day,’’ Tracy said.