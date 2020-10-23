Iowa's Petras expects nerves and a few jitters

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The biggest challenge for us right now is making sure we prepare as well as we can knowing that we don’t have any film from their defense last year that would be much help,’’ Petras said.

The Iowa quarterback has been able to watch tapes of Diaco’s defenses from Nebraska in 2017 and Louisiana Tech in 2019.

“We have a library of games. I learned what it takes to prepare for a game from Nate (Stanley) so I’m doing what I can and staying in there late. All of us are, putting in the time to makes sure we’re as prepared as we can be,’’ Petras said. “We prepare and watch as much tape as we can, so come Friday night or Saturday we can just go out there and let it rip.’’

One thing Petras won’t have to worry much about when he steps on the field at Ross-Ade Stadium is crowd noise.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only families of players and coaches are being allowed to attend Big Ten games this season.

Petras said the situation should eliminate any potential communication issues Iowa might have – and he said he will miss the energy crowds at Kinnick Stadium create for home games – but he doesn’t mind the challenge presented by dealing with noise on the road.